Everything about Ava DuVernay's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time is worth fanning out over. Believe it or not, though, there's something new to add to the list: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram account. Witherspoon's A Wrinkle in Time behind-the-scenes photo with Mindy Kaling will make you so wish you could have been on that set. More than usual, that is. On Saturday, March 10, the Oscar-winning actor posted a shot of herself and Kaling getting ready to eat giant slices of pizza while in full hair, makeup, and costume. Is it amazing? Of course, it's amazing. Witherspoon wrote in the caption,

"That time @MindyKaling and I tessered straight to the planet that served up the best pizza 🍕😂 #BehindTheScenes @wrinkleintime."

She obviously loved the photo, too, as she posted it to her Instagram and Twitter accounts simultaneously. Kaling quote-tweeted Witherspoon, writing that the photo of them was "Madeleine L'Engle's less popular sequel". "A swiftly tilting pizza!" joked a fan in response. (A Swiftly Tilting Planet is one of the sequels to the Wrinkle in Time novel.)

For real, though, what could be better than starring in DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time adaptation? Hanging out backstage with your costars and eating pizza, of course. Or at least, pretending to. Is do it for the 'gram a thing?

Here's the photo of Witherspoon and Kaling:

Current mood: Kaling's character in this GIF.

Even though they've been filming, promoting, and generally hyping their appearance in A Wrinkle in Time for some, uh, time, there's just something about this photo that's wonderful. It shows that they genuinely connected on set, and honestly, Kaling deserved that. Remember her character's Wreath Witherspoon on The Mindy Project? Who could have foreseen that they'd co-star in a big-budget blockbuster not long afterward? It just makes you want to hug something. And also order pizza. Specifically, whatever pizza they're eating. If it's good enough for Witherspoon and Kaling, it has to be good enough for their fans, too. No more dollar slices for this fan.

Of course, the internet could not get enough:

This casual set photo is just one of the many reasons people are excited about A Wrinkle in Time. Is the film inspirational? Sure. Moving? Of course. Proof of the importance of representation? Absolutely. Then, as a bonus, fans can watch the co-stars just goofing around and having a little snack behind the scenes.

Whose idea was it to photograph that moment? Witherspoon's, probably. Kaling was pregnant for at least part of filming, so it's likely that she was just ready to chow down on the pizza. Where Oprah was for all of this is anyone's guess. Maybe she took the picture? Maybe. Maybe. Still, that seems like it's probably something either Witherspoon or Kaling would have noted in their social media posts.

While is picture is plenty inspirational to the world's many lovers of pizza and female friendship, the actual movie is a hit with fans. Writer Roxane Gay purchased two theaters' worth of tickets to A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles, encouraging fans to go see it on her. And Kaling applauded the gesture on Twitter.

From the moment people left the theater, they've been tweeting about how emotional the experience made them, and how grateful they were for the experience. Young women have raised money to take students from low-income areas to see A Wrinkle in Time in theaters, and celebrities have donated to their cause. A Wrinkle in Time matters so much. And now, fans can add "high-profile writers, producers, actors, and award-winners eating pizza together behind the scenes" to the lengthy list of reasons why.