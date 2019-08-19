Some of the cutest moments in fashion happen whenever family is involved. Whether it’s the Kardashians dressing up for their annual holiday card or the Mowry twins get coordinated, familial fashion is the cutest. Now, Mindy Kaling wore a pair of glitter shoes to match her daughter, and the pictures will legit make you coo with an “aww” instantly.

The Why Not Me? author and actor posted a rare photo of herself and her daughter Katherine "Kit" Kaling from the knees down. In the photo, Kaling’s daughter sits between atop her mom’s legs as the two positioned their feet for an overhead shot. The cute mother-daughter duo rocked matching pairs of silvery glitter pons sandals flats under a colorful daycare mat, and it’s honestly too adorable.

“Got these little pons sandals for me and Kit,” Kaling wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Glitter is our aesthetic.”

The actor tagged the official brand behind Kaling and her daughter’s shared footwear in the photo as Pons Avarcas, a brand known for enclosed peep toe sandals.

Since giving birth to Kit in 2017, Kaling doesn’t often post or share photos of her baby, but this one is a rare photo that will definitely be a keeper for the mommy and me books.

While Kaling sports a pair of glitter Pons with a small heel backing, her daughter Katherine sports a similar baby-sized pair with a strap across the ankles. Are you squealing at the sight of Kit's tiny hand too? Same, sis.

After posting the photo, fans piled in the comments with praise and heart emojis to show appreciation for the heart-warming post. Even Kaling's A Wrinkle In Time costar Reese Witherspoon slid into the comments to write, "Glitter is our aesthetic."

The shoes the mother and daughter wore in the photo are actually part of a limited edition collaboration between Pons and Oh Joy that launched back in March. Unfortunately, you can still buy the same pair of dazzling silver shoes that Mindy and her daughter wear in the photo, but there are plenty more Pons in other glittery, shimmery, or regular muted shades still on the site.

Kaling opened up about being a mother in the June issue of Glamour and why she doesn't post much of her daughter on social media to create boundaries.

"I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day's going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," Kaling said in the interview. "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."

Kaling has not only been a powerhouse for putting more diversity on the Hollywood screen, but also in the writer's room. And since motherhood, she's only going to go harder for her daughter. Who knows, maybe Katherine will rock her mom's iconic blond wig from the Met Gala next.