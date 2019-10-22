Mint Chocolate Twinkies Have Hit Shelves For The Holidays

If there is a better holiday flavor than mint chocolate, I've yet to encounter it. The warmth of chocolate, the cool breeze of mint — something about it screams "holiday spirit" loud enough to make you want to throw your Pumpkin Spice Latte into the street. That's why the arrival of Mint Chocolate Twinkies has me decking the freaking halls — all of that Twinkie goodness with a mint chocolate twist? I'm in.

Instagrammer @junkpickers spotted these little devils at Walmart, where you can pick up a pack for just $2.97. Considering a pack comes with 10 individually wrapped cakes, we're talking less than 30 cents per Twinkie. Dare I say they're ready to be your stocking stuffers? Could I have a whole stocking stuffed with Twinkies this year? Is Santa even listening?

If you're wondering how, exactly, they marry the mint and the chocolate in this iconic cake, according to the package, these Twinkies consist of "chocolate sponge cake with mint creamy filling." It's hard to go amiss with chocolate cake — and Twinkie filling is obviously legendary — so it seems like a combo we can trust. Jut note that if you want to get your hands on them, the (slightly terrifying) Twinkie dressed like an elf on the package says that these beauties are only around for a limited time only.

Of course, if you love that classic mint and chocolate combo, there are plenty of ways to get your hands on some minty goodness without waiting around for holiday Twinkies — or the holidays at all, for that matter. York Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate has arrived, which sounds like the perfect wintry treat — especially if you have a roaring fire to drink it near. We also know that the Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate bar, the first new permanent Kit Kat flavor in a legit decade, is hitting shelves soon. Oh, and even those with dietary restrictions can hop on the mint chocolate chip express, because Halo Top's Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch flavor is all of the chocolatey, minty goodness you can hope for in one dairy-free package.

Mint chocolate fans tend to be pretty evangelical about the flavor combination, from the classic ice cream version to all of its more innovative forms. So a Mint Chocolate Twinkie is just the (minty) icing on the (chocolate) cake. Enjoy your holiday bounty.