‘Tis the season to start thinking about chilly weather, cozy sweaters, and curling up with a pint of your favorite festive treat. Adding to their existing range of dairy-free ice creams, Halo Top released a vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch flavor. It’s everything you love about Halo Top, plus peppermint, minus any animal by-products.

“While you’re waiting for the leaves to change, we’ve got you covered with the next best thing, Chocolate Peppermint Crunch!” a Halo Top spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Bustle. “We’re excited to announce our vegan and dairy-free winter seasonal flavor, Chocolate Peppermint Crunch.” It’s a rich peppermint and chocolate base, made with non-dairy coconut milk, loaded with pieces of red peppermint candy. Think a Starbuck’s Peppermint Mocha in ice cream form. (Are you thinking about it? Are you drooling on your screen? Do you need a moment to refocus your thoughts on something other than holiday-inspired ice cream flavors?)

It’s available starting now, but you better get your hands on a pint quick! The vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Halo Top will only be in stores until the end of December. Start scouting the freezer aisle of your local Target and maybe check Halo Top’s “Where to Buy” tab on their website.

Halo Top

If all this talk of seasonal ice cream has you screaming for some dang autumnal ice cream, you’re in luck. There’s a Pumpkin Pie Halo Top to soothe your pumpkin spice soul. Per the product description, this flavor combines “creamy pumpkin ice cream” and is “packed with crunchy graham cracker pieces.” Imagine a slice of pumpkin pie topped with a scoop of Pumpkin Pie Halo Top. To quote the modern-day philosophers of The View, “The power that that has, the intelligence that that has, the clearance that that has, the impact that that has, the access that that has, the influence that that has, the profile that that has, the international implications that that has.”

If last year’s seasonal ice cream range is any indication, the vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch won’t be the only flavor in Halo Top’s seasonal offering. Halo Top brought back their fan-favorite Gingerbread House ice cream in winter 2018. The ice cream is “loaded with ginger cookie bites and rich swirls of icing,” per the product description. Like its seasonal brethren, both the Gingerbread House and Pumpkin Pie flavors are only available seasonally. In other words, if you see them in stores, stock your freezer the heck up.

Halo Top is not alone in announcing the return or debut of seasonal treats. Haagen-Dazs just announced that their Peppermint Bark ice cream is coming back in 2019. “Celebrate the season with our rendition of this holiday classic,” the product description reads, though it does not specify which season. Perhaps that season is “early fall” or even “the end of Hot Girl Summer.” Any and all seasons call for peppermint-chocolate ice cream. Haagen-Dazs’ Peppermint Bark combines rich white chocolate ice cream, crunchy chocolaty peppermint bark, and peppermint candy pieces. You should start seeing pints of their Peppermint Bark Ice Cream in stores as soon as October 1.

As if Peppermint Bark ice cream weren’t enough on its own, Haagen-Dazs has a hot chocolate Peppermint Bark float recipe that will have you like, “Ho, ho ho, and furthermore, glad tidings.” But why stop there? Make a vegan peppermint mocha milkshake with Halo Top’s Chocolate Peppermint Crunch. Scoop some Gingerbread House ice cream into your morning coffee and say it’s for the protein. Top off your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte with big ol’ scoop of Halo Top’s Pumpkin Pie ice cream. There is no wrong way to Ice Cream and if there is...well, oops, too late.