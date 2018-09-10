The Miss America 2019 pageant aired on Sunday, Sept. 9 on ABC, in a flurry of sequins, chiffon, and perfectly coiffed hair. But while many things about the competition remain the same, this year, there is one major change: This is the first year without a swimsuit portion of the program. And while this could be seen as a step forward, as the women aren't being judged on their bodies, some Miss America fans were displeased by the new format.

