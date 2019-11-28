Bustle

Missoma's Black Friday Collaboration With TreeSisters Means 25% Off With Benefits

By Lollie King
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Missoma is a jewellery brand making major waves in the fashion industry. Their pieces are renowned for being dainty, elegant, and pretty affordable, and they've been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and even Meghan Markle. For Black Friday, Missoma are offering 25% of everything site wide, which is great. But if you're a bit worried about all that consumption, then Missoma's TreeSisters collaboration is going to make you feel a whole lot better.

Around the Thanksgiving period, retailers often offers sales and discounts, even in the UK. While this is great for shoppers, there have been arguments that Black Friday sales are bad because they promote "overconsumption," as The Telegraph reports. For the second year in a row, Missoma have partnered with TreeSisters, who offer what they call "a feminine response to climate change," designed to "make forest restoration as fundamental to everyone as consumption currently is."

And so, for every Missoma order placed during the Black Friday sales, a tree will be planted as part of this restoration project. Marisa Horder, founder and creative director of Missoma, said:

So what's included in the sale? Well, every piece of jewellery on the website is now 25% off, and seeing that Missoma rarely offers sales, this is a pretty great deal. So if you wanted to pick up one of the rings worn by Meghan Markle, a new bracelet, or a some of their classic layering necklaces, now's you're chance. Here are some of the best pieces to grab during the Black Friday sales. Thank me later.

Lucy Williams Gold Roman Arc Coin Necklace
£139
£97.30
|
Missoma
This roman coin necklace is part of the brand's collaboration with influencer Lucy Williams. It's pretty dainty so would look great layered with other pieces
Gold Infini Ring
£75
£52.50
|
Missoma
Some people shy away from gold jewellery for fear that it looks ostentatious. This is dainty enough to be worn every day but also makes a bold gold statement.
Silver Roman Holiday Necklace Set
£245
£171.50
|
Missoma
If silver is more your vibe, opt for this necklace set. If you love layering, but hate the idea of doing it yourself, this is the perfect short cut.
Gold Interstellar Drop Bracelet
£75
£52.50
|
Missoma
This bracelet is everything. In true Missoma style, it would look perfect layered with a watch, or even a stack of Missoma bracelets.
Gold Baya Hoops
£98
£68.60
|
Missoma
Huggies are all the rage right now, but try these chunkier numbers for more of an impact.