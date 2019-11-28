Missoma is a jewellery brand making major waves in the fashion industry. Their pieces are renowned for being dainty, elegant, and pretty affordable, and they've been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and even Meghan Markle. For Black Friday, Missoma are offering 25% of everything site wide, which is great. But if you're a bit worried about all that consumption, then Missoma's TreeSisters collaboration is going to make you feel a whole lot better.

Around the Thanksgiving period, retailers often offers sales and discounts, even in the UK. While this is great for shoppers, there have been arguments that Black Friday sales are bad because they promote "overconsumption," as The Telegraph reports. For the second year in a row, Missoma have partnered with TreeSisters, who offer what they call "a feminine response to climate change," designed to "make forest restoration as fundamental to everyone as consumption currently is."

And so, for every Missoma order placed during the Black Friday sales, a tree will be planted as part of this restoration project. Marisa Horder, founder and creative director of Missoma, said:

"Giving back by partnering with TreeSisters during the busiest shopping time of the year is important to us and our vision of making positive steps towards sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint."

So what's included in the sale? Well, every piece of jewellery on the website is now 25% off, and seeing that Missoma rarely offers sales, this is a pretty great deal. So if you wanted to pick up one of the rings worn by Meghan Markle, a new bracelet, or a some of their classic layering necklaces, now's you're chance. Here are some of the best pieces to grab during the Black Friday sales. Thank me later.