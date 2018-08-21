It might still be humid af outside, but fall is right around the corner. That means that the holiday season is too. Looking for another sign? ModCloth's Halloween Shop is officially open. There's everything from wearable prints to quirky accessories, and you're going to get in the spooky spirit as soon as you see it.

If you're sad about putting away all of your shorts and bikinis, you won't be soon. ModCloth's Halloween Shop has everything you need to transition from summer to fall with ease. This might just be the brand's best spooky launch to date.

There are a whopping 144 items in the round-up this year. That means that you can get every single item that you need to dress for the season. The collection includes skull hand hair clips, tops and accessories that look like Ouija boards, and tights that have spooky prints on them. There's also some casual t-shirt dresses and graphic tees, for those of you looking for everyday attire.

Heck, with the sweaters, skirts, dresses, and accessories, you could easily plan an entire look for the entire month of September and October. The price of items range from $5 socks to $99 dresses, so you can add a little Halloween spirit no matter what your budget is.

The range of items in this collection are incredible. From the tiny statement spider earrings to going full-out Wednesday Adams with a look-a-like dress, the possibilities are endless. Get ready to want pumpkin spice everything, because these items will get you ready for the season of spook.

1. Spell Me About It Graphic Sweatshirt

2. Carpal Diem Hair Clip Set

Nothing says spooky quite like having a pair of skeleton hands in your hair. These are the perfect way to ease into the season and be a little quirky at the same time.

3. Bat'll Do Long-Sleeved Shift Dress

You've likely seen one or two bat clothing items in your day, but none were quite as cute as this dress. Each one is a little bit different from the other, which leaves for a more cute than scary outfit.

4. Fate & Fortune Necklace

5. All Bats Are Off Tights

If you're looking for more of the classic bat design, this is the accessory for you. Plus they're on sale for buy two and get 30 percent off.

6. Halloween Earring Set

7. Verae Much Appreciated Cardigan

This embroidered sweatshirt is so cute that you'll almost forget it's a little creepy. Pair it with a dress or even just a pair of jeans.

8. Itsy Glitzy Spider Earrings

9. Hit of Haunted Cotton Skirt

'Tis the season for stocking up on spooky clothing, my friends.