She might be relatively new on the scene, but Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague is taking no time to mingle with reality TV royalty. Love Island is no doubt the biggest reality TV show in the UK but when it comes to OG reality entertainment there’s one name that springs to mind. Paris Hilton was working the cameras when some of this year's islanders were learning to walk. If you want to make it big in the world of reality TV, she's a pretty great person to emulate. And when Paris Hilton and Molly-Mae were attended the same NYFW PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie show, it was hard not to draw comparisons between the two blond bombshells as they wore their hair in the same high ponytail with shades.

Hague may not have won the Love Island 2019 final but she has been very busy since leaving the villa. Her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on her own collection has seen massive success with her own billboard in Times Square. She headed to the big apple for fashion week and was snapped looking like twins with reality TV queen Paris Hilton.

While Hague wore a pinstripe suit and white thigh high boots, Hilton opted for a burnt orange dress with a teardrop cut out. But they were both serving real looks with their platinum blonde hair scraped back into a high ponytail with dark shades.

The super glamorous pair took pictures together as well as with PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani. The runway show was dedicated to U.S. rapper Saweetie’s collection with PrettyLittleThing and had more than its fair share of famous attendees.

Saweetie performed alongside Lil Kim and Ashanti. The front row was lined with famous faces including Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, as well as Remy Ma, Terrence J, and Saweetie’s rapper boyfriend Quavo.

While twinning with Hilton would probably be the highlight of most peoples New York Fashion Weeks, Hague has had a pretty amazing time since she landed in the big apple. Sharing all of her excitement with her 3.3 million followers on Instagram she took a picture of herself in Times Square underneath a massive billboard of her PLT campaign. Her caption read, “That’s me.... on a billboard... in Times Square...😩🖤 @prettylittlething”

It’s been reported that Hague was paid £500,000 for her collaboration with PLT and, when it was released on Sept. 1, some items sold out within days. Speaking to Grazia about the launch of the collection, she said:

“One day I would love to release my own clothing company, that's a huge goal of mine. Clothing is my everything, fashion is my life—it's what I wake up in the morning and do. It's everything to me. I'm not too sure yet, but I have a lot of plans in my head. I mean, over the next few weeks, months, I've got plans for other things hair related which I can't wait to share with you."

There’s no denying that Hague left the villa and hit the ground running. Having her own collection with PLT, a billboard in Times Square, and twinning with one of the most iconic reality TV stars in the world is all pretty amazing considering she only left the villa five weeks ago. Who knows what could happen in the future?