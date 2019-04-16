Every year, Coachella rolls around. And every year, you see the same celebrities living it up, wearing free festival fashion, and promoting every brand under the sun on Instagram. Judging by most attendee's social media pages, you'd think the Californian festival is too good to miss. But before you rush to book your tickets for next year, you might want to check out a certain Love Island star's Instagram. In a series of posts, Montana Brown has revealed the reality of Coachella. And it's not quite what you'd imagined.

"Can I just say for all you out there wondering whether to save up the dollar bills and buy a ticket to coachella I need to address some things," the 23-year-old began one lengthy Instagram caption. She went on to say that she "took some nice pics" and described the musical acts as "amazing", but also listed a bunch of less Instagrammable things.

"I also had blisters from my shoes, you have to walk like an hour from the Uber drop off to the festival itself, it smelt like gerbils and I bought some loaded fries for about £20 and then at the end of all that when you finally get to the cab... you gotta pick sand and dust out your hair and nostrils."

Brown even admitted that the parties were "way better" than the festival itself, but did say that she had a "wicked time." The point of posting the caption, she stated, was to let people know "that it’s not as glam as it looks and on one day I legit got dressed 3 times in the space of an hour to get some pics." That last part probably only applies to professional influencers, but I appreciate the sentiment.

In another photo, she said she had stones in her shoes and prickles on her bum "from getting changed in a bush" to provide her 1.3 million followers with content. And Brown isn't the only one to relay the difference between edited photos and harsh reality.

A writer for Insider recently said that it took more than two hours to get into the festival every single day and complained about the price of food. "Maybe if I were a VIP pass holder and got invited to pool parties with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, it would be more glamorous and worth it," she concluded. "The reality was that at the end of the day, we had great shared memories of beautiful performances, but we were left dirty, tired, thirsty, and wondering if walking home would be faster than waiting for the bus."

In 2016, Buzzfeed also published an article showing the influencer versus average person Coachella experience. The huge queues and messy campsites may be nothing compared to the typical British festival, but it's definitely not the image that Coachella portrays.

There's even a Reddit thread dedicated to Coachella expectations versus reality. OK, so a few people praised the festival's organisation and overall aesthetic, but several commenters also pointed out the downsides. "People were more into themselves than the festival," one person wrote, while another said it was impossible to do your hair and makeup in the searing heat.

The motto of this story? Don't believe everything you see on Instagram.