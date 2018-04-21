Although 2018 has seen a record-setting number of women register to run for office, the uptick in engagement appears to be mainly a Democratic phenomenon. So why aren't Republican women being inspired to run for Congress? One GOP congresswoman blames the White House for hindering women's engagement in the Republican party.

"The rhetoric of the White House is a recruiting tool for liberal women to counter that," Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who represents Florida's 27th District in the House of Representatives, told CNN. "It's inspiring Democratic women to run. Unfortunately, it's not inspiring Republican women to run."

Ros-Lehtinen argued the White House was partly to blame for the low numbers of Republican female candidates due to what she characterized as name calling. "Just stop with the name calling," the representative said. "It turns women off. It turns a lot of people off, but especially young women. They just say this is ugly."

Data collected by the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University shows that out of the 440 women running for election to the House of Representatives, less than half are members of the Republican Party. In fact, 332 are Democrats while just 108 are registered as Republican. Although Democratic female candidates still outnumber Republican women in Senate races, the gap between parties is smaller — 32 Democrats compared to 22 Republicans. In fact, CNN reports Republicans haven't seen a change in women's engagement in the party.

More to come...