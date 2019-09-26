Crushes are always fun in the beginning. You can't stop smiling whenever you think of them and you get butterflies in the stomach when they're around. Having a crush just gives you something to look forward to each day. Ideally, your crush would feel the same way about you. But unfortunately that doesn't always happen. According to experts, knowing when to move on from your crush can prevent you from getting even more broken hearted.

When you're really into someone, it's easy to hold on to hope that something will happen between you two down the road. There's nothing wrong with being optimistic. But when you hold on to someone for too long, it can mess with your sense of wellbeing.

As Allison Duquette, a psychotherapist who specializes in relationships and shame-resiliency, tells Bustle, "We can be triggered by a feeling of rejection, which then sets off a shame-spiral leading to obsessive thoughts and compulsive behavior." When you realize that the person you like doesn't feel the same way, all the good feelings you get from crushing on them can turn into negative self-talk. It's not uncommon for those who feel rejected to question their self-worth and seek validation from the person who rejected them.

The good thing is, you can prevent yourself from falling into this trap. Here are some signs it's time to move on from your crush, according to experts.

1. They Talk About Dating Other People Shutterstock "If someone has romantic feelings for you, they probably won’t go into the details of their love life with you," Amica Graber, relationship expert with TruthFinder, tells Bustle. If someone is talking about dating other people or if they're on dating apps while you two are hanging out, they may just see you as a friend. According to Graber, it's not impossible to go from friends to something more. But it's important to look out for patterns in their behavior. "If they exhibit other signs of not being romantically interested in you, it’s a clear indicator to move on," she says.

2. They Never Initiate Contact Some people are just bad at texting and calling. You shouldn't judge someone's interest in you based on that alone. But if you're the one who's always initiating the conversation, you may want to take a step back for a bit and see what happens. According to Graber, if you don't hear back from them in a week, it's a tell-tale sign that they're likely not thinking about you as much as you're thinking about them. They may be busy. But if someone really likes you, they'll make time to send a quick text.

3. You've Spent A Lot Of Time Together But Nothing's Ever Happened Shutterstock When two people like each other, it won't take too long for sparks to fly. "Humans are adept at reading body language, even on a subconscious level," Graber says. "If you like someone, you’ll be transmitting signals that you’re not even aware of. If someone likes us back, they’ll be receiving and reciprocating those signals." So if you’ve spent a lot of time together and nothing has happened, they may not feel the same way. You can aways be patient and wait it out. But telling them how you feel is one of the best things you can do. It may be uncomfortable in the moment, but at least you'll know the truth.

4. You're Confused Over What They Want With You If you would describe your situation with your crush as "it's complicated," it may be time to move on. As Laurie Berzack, MSW, matchmaker and dating coach, tells Bustle, this usually means that you're not getting the respect, attention, and level of commitment that you're probably looking for. "I recommend you have some sort of ceremony, even if it's something small, to let this person go," Berzack says. "Picture yourself releasing this person into the universe so you can be free. Then forgive yourself and pursue the type of fulfilling relationship you deserve."

5. Your Friends Are Telling You To Explore Your Options Shutterstock Your friends want the best for you. Chances are, you've vented about your situation to them. So if they're telling you that it's time to make a move or move on, listen to them. As Cathryn Leff, licensed marriage and family therapist, tells Bustle, "They can often see what you don't." Waiting around in uncertainty is only going to hold you back from getting the relationship that you want. "Life is short," Leff says. "Someone is either interested in you, or not. Why wait around to find that out? Just express yourself and go from there."

6. You Try To Get A Reaction Out Of Them, But They Don't Respond In The Way That You Hope Sometimes people will try to use reverse psychology to get their crush's attention. For instance, they they try to play "hard to get" in order to get someone to work harder to win them over. But according to Leff, these types of mindgames never work. "Flirting with other people in front of them or pushing them away, could lead them to believe that you're not interested," she says. "If they figure out the game you're playing, it can be a big turnoff. So why risk that?" The important thing to remember here is that a confident approach is always better than playing games.