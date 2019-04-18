Amid a cloud of scrutiny, the Justice Department released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on his Russia probe Thursday. In nearly 450 pages, the special counsel's team laid out the process and findings of the investigation into whether President Trump's 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the election, and certain quotes from the Mueller report are particularly revealing.

Attorney General Bill Barr held a press conference on early Thursday, just hours before the release of the report, to explain the findings of the investigation. Curiously, Barr also argued that those reading the report should put it in context: Trump "was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks," Barr said, and suggested that the president therefore had no "corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation."

There were plenty of questions about what exactly Mueller and his team discovered in the investigation. Barr's four-page summary of the report to Congress after the investigation ended in March perhaps raised more questions than it answered. He stated that the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia, and that investigators "did not draw a conclusion" on obstruction of justice. Per The New York Times, Barr himself also determined that "the evidence developed during the special counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense."

With the release of the full Mueller report on Thursday, these key quotes in the document paint a more complete picture of the investigation.

"While This Report Does Not Conclude That The President Committed A Crime, It Also Does Not Exonerate Him."

The evidence we obtained about the President's actions and intent presents difficult issues that would need to be resolved if we were making a traditional prosecutorial judgment. At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.

"This Is Terrible. This Is The End Of My Presidency."

According to notes written by Hunt, when Sessions told the President that a Special Counsel had been appointed, the President slumped back in his chair and said, "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f*cked." The president became angry and lambasted the Attorney General for his decision to recuse from the investigation, stating, "How could you let this happen, Jeff?" ... The President returned to the consequences of the appointment and said, "Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won't be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me."

More to come...