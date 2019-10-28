Bustle

Mulled Wine Hair Is Having A Moment — Here's 7 More Ways To Rock The Colour

By Lollie King
HBRH/Shutterstock

As we transition into autumn and winter, we put our summer brights firmly to the back of our wardrobes as the deep winter hues come out. When the temperature drops there are few things better than curling up by a warm fire, swaddled in a nice chunky knit, sipping a glass of mulled wine. Dreamy. But what if the drink in your hand inspired your next hairstyle? Yep, thats right, #MulledWine hair is back.

Popsugar first reported the mulled wine hair trend in back in 2017, when the hashtag was seen sweeping across Instagram. The shade people are going for is a deep red, which is occasionally made more intense with flecks of purple, black, or lighter reds. New York colourist Rachel Bodt spoke to Allure about the colour and said, "It looks super dimensional, youthful, and is a way more modern way to pull off a deep red colour." If you're keen to take the plunge and change up your hair this season, but are worried about forking out lots of money for a colourist, don't fret, because L'Oreal have got you covered with a box dye.

But, for some, dying your hair may feel like a pretty big commitment. If you wanted to rock the mulled wine colour but don't want to dye your hair, fear not, you can opt for a mulled wine bag, coat, nail varnish, or lipstick. It is the colour of the season after all.

Boots

Topshop HARRI Point Boots
£59
|
Topshop
These shoes are potentially one of the trendiest ways to wear the mulled wine colour this season without compromising your locks. The texture on these shoes makes them all the more glam and they would be the perfect accessory to any party.

Coat

ASOS WHITE vinyl trench coat
£120
|
ASOS
Vinyl trench coats are another item having a major moment this season. While this one may feel like a fashion risk, it's definitely one that'll pay off. It's bold, but it's the perfect thing to keep you warm this season.

Eye Liner

Victoria Beckham Bordeaux Eye Liner
£20
|
Victoria Beckham Beauty
One of the stand-out pieces from Victoria Beckham's new beauty line is the Bordeaux eye liner. This is a more subtle way to wear the mulled wine colour, but it will help you create an on-trend eye look for Christmas parties.

Bag

Burgundy Suedette Faux Croc Shoulder Bag
£15.99
|
New Look
This bag would be perfect for a drinks or dinner outing this season, with gold-coloured chain and detailing to elevate it above a day look. I would pair this with a dress or jeans and boots for a perfect cold weather look.

Nail Varnish

Essie Bordeaux
$7.99
|
Superdrug
Nothing says winter like a deep red nail colour, and thankfully it's time to get those dark colours out. This one from Essie is a gorgeous sh that looks great on all skin tones.

Lipstick

Matte Lipstick 'Diva'
£17.50
|
MAC
As we head into the colder months, a deep red lipstick is the ultimate festive colour. Although 'Diva' is matte, it's moisturising for the lips so don't worry about your lips drying out.

Earrings

Coeur De Lion Red Crystal Earrings
£35
|
David Shuttle
Perhaps the daintiest and most elegant way to wear the mulled wine colour. Coeur De Lion Red Crystal Earrings are seriously stunning and should be saved for special occasions.