Mulled Wine Hair Is Having A Moment — Here's 7 More Ways To Rock The Colour

As we transition into autumn and winter, we put our summer brights firmly to the back of our wardrobes as the deep winter hues come out. When the temperature drops there are few things better than curling up by a warm fire, swaddled in a nice chunky knit, sipping a glass of mulled wine. Dreamy. But what if the drink in your hand inspired your next hairstyle? Yep, thats right, #MulledWine hair is back.

Popsugar first reported the mulled wine hair trend in back in 2017, when the hashtag was seen sweeping across Instagram. The shade people are going for is a deep red, which is occasionally made more intense with flecks of purple, black, or lighter reds. New York colourist Rachel Bodt spoke to Allure about the colour and said, "It looks super dimensional, youthful, and is a way more modern way to pull off a deep red colour." If you're keen to take the plunge and change up your hair this season, but are worried about forking out lots of money for a colourist, don't fret, because L'Oreal have got you covered with a box dye.

But, for some, dying your hair may feel like a pretty big commitment. If you wanted to rock the mulled wine colour but don't want to dye your hair, fear not, you can opt for a mulled wine bag, coat, nail varnish, or lipstick. It is the colour of the season after all.