In 2018, it's not enough to just nail your #ootd on Instagram. The true test of clothing is what it says — about you, the brand creating it, and what's going on in the world. This badass feminist clothing line knows it and is leading the pack. Every single item in My Sister's clothing line supports human trafficking, but the work doesn't stop there. This line speaks for iteself.

My Sister is not your average clothing brand. The brand fights slavery slavery and creates badass T-shirts for women looking to make a statement and tell the world how they feel. The brand started out its best-selling "My Body, My Choice" T-shirt and is now branching out to include all the call to actions that are on your mind.

The brand's latest collection features a tee with the word "unite" on it and the Dismantle The Patriarchy tee that has a checklist of all the aspects that needs dismantling, like homophobia, sizeism, and misogyny. There's also a top that features the middle finger on it, so you can tell everyone how you really feel.

Just to prove to you how ready to fight the patriarchy the brand is, My Sister is making some changes. Not only did the brand add a whole lot of new styles, it also expanded its' sizing. My Sister is not available in sizes extra-small to 4X. Because everyone deserves to be able to wear their opinions on their sleeves.

The women-run brand is changing the world through fashion. That's a true revolution. My Sister doesn't just give to anti-sex trafficking charities, it offers employment opportunities for survivors as well. It also integrates giving into their business model. To this date, My Sister has given over $130,000 to charities as well. That's a whole lot of good going around.

On top of all that, My Sister also uses ethical sourcing of all materials. Sweatshops often have ties to labor and sex trafficking, according to the website, so the brand makes sure to combat that through exploitation-free facilities.

All of that leads to a little bit of a higher price per shirt, but it's worth every single penny. The line ranges from $30 to $98 per item. That's for jewelry and tees to dresses and jackets. It's a small price to pay for making sure everyone who makes your shirt is treated and paid fairly.

Of course, none of this would be worth it if it weren't for the amazing, ready to fight women wearing each design. In fact, My Sister knows it's all about the ladies, so it deemed 2018 the "Year Of The Women." The brand even created a shirt to let everyone know.

You can tell how much the brand cares through the new website. You don't just get a product description tell you why you should buy the shirt. Instead, each one talks about why the shirt was created — to make a statement. It starts with a shirt and ends with an outfit to make you feel ready to take on the world.

"The patriarchy is a real thing, people," the product description reads. "We’re here to dismantle it, in order to dismantle the systems that allow trafficking, sexual assault and sexual exploitation to occur. Power is not more important than people. Let others know that if they're not here to help us dismantle these systems, then BYEEEEE!"

This line was created by powerful women for powerful women. Fashion is about feeling great in what you're wearing and the reason that you're wearing it. As My Sister shows, it can also be a part of changing the world.