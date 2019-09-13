All things CBD taken pretty much every area of health and beauty by storm these past couple of years. There seemingly isn't a brand that hasn't dabbled with the ingredient, the benefits of which supposedly include everything from moisturising skin to easing anxiety. But I have to admit, I have yet to come across a nail polish that has been infused with the stuff — until now, that is. Nails Inc's Cannabis Savita-Infused nail polish has just dropped, and I am totally intrigued by the product, along with the other bits in the four-piece collection.

Before taking a look at the new 'Just Kinda Bliss' line, let's first discuss some of the most popular and successful CBD and Cannabis Savita beauty and health products that have come to market, to get a little context.

Perhaps the most common type of product that has hit the market is simply CBD oil, which can be taken orally. Brands such as Disciple (who offer varying strengths of their formula and now offer CBD patches), and OHNE (whose CBD oil focuses on relieving period pain) have cashed in on the CBD trend, which shows no sign of slowing down.

Then came the skincare, and varying other beauty products. The most popular form of CBD and cannabis skincare is an oil or serum, to be used after cleansing and before moisturising. Herbivore's Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil, and Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate are both two great options. I also like The Inkey List's Hemp Oil Cream Moisturiser, which can be used last in your routine.

There are also entire lines dedicated to cannabis, such as Milk Makeup's Kush collection. The range includes a face mask, lip balm, and even a mascara, all of which are infused with Cannabis Savita Seed Oil.

Nails Inc and INC.redible cosmetics (owned by the same company) are the latest brands to try out the trend. Their range not only features a nail polish duo, but a lip balm and scrub and under eye mask as well. Intrigued? Take a look at the products in the collection, all of which are available to buy now:

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.