Nails Inc's CBD Nail Polish Has Just Dropped, & It Looks Srsly Intriguing

By Rebecca Fearn
All things CBD taken pretty much every area of health and beauty by storm these past couple of years. There seemingly isn't a brand that hasn't dabbled with the ingredient, the benefits of which supposedly include everything from moisturising skin to easing anxiety. But I have to admit, I have yet to come across a nail polish that has been infused with the stuff — until now, that is. Nails Inc's Cannabis Savita-Infused nail polish has just dropped, and I am totally intrigued by the product, along with the other bits in the four-piece collection.

Before taking a look at the new 'Just Kinda Bliss' line, let's first discuss some of the most popular and successful CBD and Cannabis Savita beauty and health products that have come to market, to get a little context.

Perhaps the most common type of product that has hit the market is simply CBD oil, which can be taken orally. Brands such as Disciple (who offer varying strengths of their formula and now offer CBD patches), and OHNE (whose CBD oil focuses on relieving period pain) have cashed in on the CBD trend, which shows no sign of slowing down.

Then came the skincare, and varying other beauty products. The most popular form of CBD and cannabis skincare is an oil or serum, to be used after cleansing and before moisturising. Herbivore's Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil, and Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate are both two great options. I also like The Inkey List's Hemp Oil Cream Moisturiser, which can be used last in your routine.

There are also entire lines dedicated to cannabis, such as Milk Makeup's Kush collection. The range includes a face mask, lip balm, and even a mascara, all of which are infused with Cannabis Savita Seed Oil.

Nails Inc and INC.redible cosmetics (owned by the same company) are the latest brands to try out the trend. Their range not only features a nail polish duo, but a lip balm and scrub and under eye mask as well. Intrigued? Take a look at the products in the collection, all of which are available to buy now:

Nails Inc Just Kinda Bliss Nail Duo
£15
|
Nails Inc
Arguably the shining star of the collection, this nail duo is infused with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, which contains Omega-3 and Omega-6 for amazing hydration and increased nail strength. In short, it's the perfect way to regain some of your nail health after a dry, hot summer where things may have got a little damaged. The lighter shade can work as a base coat, or can be used alone as it provides a subtle pink sheen. The other hue is a beautiful Autumnal terracotta shade.
INC.redible No Puff Zone Eye Gels
£9
|
Nails Inc
Yes, CBD can supposedly be used to reduce morning puffiness under the eyes, too. Is there anything this ingredient cannot do? These hydrogel masks, shaped like cannabis leaves, contain Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, green tea extract, chamomile and sodium hyaluronate and should be left on for 20 to 30 minutes. They are best used in the morning to eliminate dark circles.
INC.redible Takin' It Easy Lip Scrub
£9
|
Nails Inc
This unique product exfoliates lips before transforming into a balm, which promises to nourish and leave a subtle tint. Clever, huh? Like the other product, it features Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil to keep things moisturised.
INC.redible Hemp Hydration Lip Balm
£10
|
Nails Inc
Not only is this supercharged with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, it also contains plumping ingredients to leave lips feeling soft and pillowy.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.