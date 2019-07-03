Stranger Things fans know them as Jonathan and Nancy, aka "Jancy," and, yes, they're dating in real life too. If you're curious about Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's relationship timeline, keep reading. The two have actually been together for quite a long time — pretty much since the Netflix thriller became a massive success.

Before either of them even confirmed the dating rumors that originated three years ago, Dyer and Heaton kept their romance as low-key as possible. Even when they were photographed by paparazzi holding hands or supposedly getting cozy, the costars kept their lips sealed. It took them over an entire year to make their red carpet debut. Dyer and Heaton are the type of couple who will speak on something personal like a relationship when they want to. They also aren't ones who typically take to social media to boast about their love lives. The more they can keep their dating life out of the spotlight, the better.

Now, here they are three years later still going strong as a couple, but also focused on maintaining a private romance. With that, let's take a look at their relationship timeline to see how it all began and where they are today.

September 2016: Dating Rumors Swirl

Dating rumors first originated in September 2016 after fans noticed both Dyer and Heaton were sharing photos of one another on Instagram during a trip together in Spain. At the time, neither commented on the speculation.

October 2016: Wizard of Oz Halloween Costumes

As you can see above, Heaton and Dyer, along with two other friends, wore a group Wizard of Oz costume for Halloween. This picture fueled dating rumors even further.

November 2016: Spotted Holding Hands

Then, in November 2016, the Stranger Things costars were spotted holding hands at a Nashville restaurant, according to an "eyewitness" who spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

January 2017: The Instagram Clue

Fans were even more invested in their rumored relationship at the time after Heaton shared an Instagram of himself wearing Dyer's shoes. He captioned the image, "@nattyiceofficial Need my converse back!" Two days before he posted the photo, they were seen at LAX following the Golden Globes. At that time, and in which could've just been simply a coincidence, Dyer was wearing Converse. That same January, they were also seen grabbing a flight together at LAX after the SAG Awards.

March 2017: They Avoid A Dating Question

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TMZ approached the duo outside of LAX and straight-up asked them if they were dating. Dyer responded, "Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other." She continued, "I mean, I won't speak for anybody else but it's been, you know … We're all one big family."

May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The cast of Stranger Things showed up to the MTV awards show to accept the Show of the Year award and as reported by InStyle, Heaton and Dyer "looked particularly cozy" during the event and "looked mighty comfortable as they posed for photos."

October 2017: Holding Hands Again

Once again, they were seen holding hands, but this time it was photographed. While strolling in New York City, Heaton and Dyer walked hand in hand, which many took as confirmation that they were indeed a couple.

November 2017: A Photo In Paris

The following month of that same year, Heaton shared an Instagram of Dyer in Paris. At this time, other Stranger Things cast members were in the French city for Paris Games Week, so it appears the two were there for work. However, they were again seen holding hands and even kissing in London a few days later.

December 2017: Red Carpet Official

David Fisher/Shutterstock

On Dec. 2, 2017, Heaton and Dyer attended a Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas party in London. Then, two days later, and a little over a year after dating rumors surfaced, Heaton and Dyer made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards in 2017 confirming their relationship.

January 2018: Natalia's 21st Birthday

Heaton wished Dyer a sweet happy 21st birthday on Instagram by sharing the above photo and writing, "Happy 21st birthday! @nattyiceofficial I hope it’s a great one and I’m stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it’s gonna be great. P.S - Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at piedmont park tonight x."

At the January 2018 SAG Awards, Dyer also spoke about Heaton as her boyfriend for the first time publicly. After Us Weekly asked her what "she loves best" about hm, she replied, "He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!" she joked. "No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with." Us also asked what it's like working with Heaton, in which she stated there were "pros and cons" but that "it's a lot of fun, truly."

April 2018: Coachella

The two were once again spotted at 2018 Coachella. As you can see in photos shared by the Daily Mail, they definitely only have eyes for one another. You can also seem them having fun in the video above with some Riverdale stars.

May 2018: Fashion Show Time

Access Video TV on YouTube

And here Heaton and Dyer are at the Christian Dior Cruise 2019 Fashion Show in Paris.

September 2018: Attend Emmys Together

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2018 Emmys, Dyer and Heaton walked the red carpet together — and looked super adorable.

January 2019: Still Totally Into Each Other

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to attending the Sundance Film Festival together for Dyer's film, Velvet Buzzsaw, a source told Us Weekly about the couple at the event, "They seem totally obsessed with one another."

February 2019: Working Together

In an interview with V Man published on Feb. 27, Heaton discussed Dyer and what it's like working with her. "Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together," he said. "Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too...Really f*cking sweet!"

April 2019: They'll Always Have Paris

In April, they were seen again in Paris looking extremely happy together.

July 2019: Their Private Relationship

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Refinery29 published on July 1, Dyer discussed Heaton and the importance of her private life. Regarding privacy, she said, "That's something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me." As for Heaton, she said about working with someone she dates, "It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with." She continued, "It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

As you can see, Dyer and Heaton are still going strong, which probably pleases "Jancy" supporters greatly. They also seem like a supportive couple who make each other happy.