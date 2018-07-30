Monday, July 30 is a great day for dessert: it's National Cheesecake Day, and I couldn't be happier about it. Everyone knows (or at least everyone should know) that cheesecake is one of the best desserts out there. There's just so much to love about it, between the buttery graham cracker crust, the creamy filling, and the potential for so many incredible toppings. After all, it doesn't matter if you dress your cheesecake up with fruity toppings (like blueberries or raspberries), something sinfully sweet (think chocolate or caramel), or even just enjoy it completely plain — cheesecake always tastes delicious, and always hits the spot. Basically, I'll take any excuse to eat it, which is exactly what this day is all about. Luckily, some businesses are getting in on the fun, leaving us with some great National Cheesecake deals you'll want to take full advantage of.

You can, of course, opt to make your own cheesecake, if you're feeling very ambitious. But no one is going to judge you for heading out to a restaurant near you and grabbing a slice of cheesecake for a good deal. It is a Monday, which means that you probably need all of the extra excitement you can get to make it through the day without falling asleep at your desk. And the promise of cheesecake can definitely do that for you.

So instead of heading home to park yourself on the couch and watch Netflix all night, go out, grab a piece of your favorite cheesecake dessert, and enjoy yourself completely. I'm almost drooling just thinking about these deals:

1 The Cheesecake Factory Of course, this holiday couldn't go by without the Cheesecake Factory making it a day worth celebrating. This year, the restaurant is offering half-price cheesecake. The only catch: you have to dine in the restaurant to get the deal, and you have to purchase one slice at full price (and everyone knows two pieces of cheesecake are better than one). Plus, according to Food + Wine, the chain is introducing two new cheesecake flavors on July 30: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghiradelli Chocolate. The Cinnabon option features layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake, topped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting and a caramel drizzle. The Ghiradelli slice features cherry-flavored cheesecake with real cherries, fudge cake, and three different kinds of chocolate chips.

2 Junior's Cheesecake Junior's Cheesecake is also featuring a brand new flavor for the holiday: Strawberry Shortcake. This new cake is cheesecake blended with fresh strawberries between layers of homemade yellow cake, which sounds incredible. On July 30, customers can buy this limited-edition cake for $5 per slice. Junior's is also doing a cheesecake sale online, with prices starting at $29.99 plus shipping.

3 Chili's Giphy If your birthday falls on National Cheesecake Day, you might want to head to Chili's — you can get a free dessert, like the cheesecake with strawberry puree, if you become a My Chili's Rewards member.

4 Olive Garden Giphy Sign up for Olive Garden's eClub subscription, and you'll receive a free appetizer or dessert, like the Sicilian Cheesecake, with the purchase of two entrees.

5 Harry & David At Harry and David, you can get a signature New York-style cheesecake and a free upgrade to express two-day shipping for $29.99. You can also use the code GO15 for 15 percent off.

6 Chicago Steak Company Giphy If you don't need your cheesecake craving satisfied immediately, go on Chicago Steak Company's site, where all cheesecakes are $15 off for a limited time.

7 Eileen's Special Cheesecake Located in New York? Eileen's Special Cheesecake is offering 50 percent off all cheesecake purchases in-store only on July 30. You don't want to miss out on all the flavors!