Net-a-Porter's New Sustainable Beauty Category Includes Tata Harper & Aesop

Back in June 2019, Net-a-Porter launched Net Sustain: a platform dedicated to showcase sustainable and ethical brands. First centring on fashion, Net-a-Porter has now included sustainable beauty for the very first time. There are 27 beauty brands in total who made the cut, from well-known names like Tata Harper and Aesop to emerging labels such as One Ocean Beauty and Circumference.

To be classed as sustainable, each beauty product has to fit into one or more of seven categories. They concern considered processes such as waste reduction and local manufacturing. Brands that adhere to fair trade guidelines and the highest animal welfare standards are included too along with vegan products.

"Terminology with sustainable beauty can mean different things to different people," Net-a-Porter's global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, said in a statement. "Net Sustain celebrates the brands that place sustainability at the heart of their business mission, and our attribute taxonomy recognises that every brand will take a slightly different approach depending on the nature of their supply chain and their end product."

From cleansers, oils, and face masks to eyeshadows, lipsticks, and shampoo, there are tonnes of ethically-minded products to scroll through. Here's a few ways to reinvigorate your beauty regime the right way.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum
£77
If your skin's feeling a little dull and dry, try this lightweight chemical exfoliant for a soft and glowing after-effect.
Circumference Green Clay Detox Face Mask
£58
Infused with green clay, this face mask will draw impurities out of your skin, leaving it hydrated. It's best used on combination to oily skin.
Ilapothecary Digital Face Mist
£29
Spray this on throughout the day for a spritz of soothing vitamin B12. Over half of its ingredients are certified organic. Plus, the packaging is recyclable.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Mini Glow Drops
£40
Want an instant glow? A few of these drops will minimise the look of pores and smooth the complexion. Mix with your moisturiser for an extra dewy finish.
One Ocean Beauty Eye Revival Marine Cream
£58
This lightweight marine-infused formula will reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness as well as fine lines.
Kora Organics Noni Lip Tint
£21
From Miranda Kerr's brand, this lip tint will nourish dry lips in an instant. And it's pigmented with beetroot juice, leaving a noticeable yet natural hue.
Rahua Freestyle Texturizer
£32
Lacklustre strands will be volumised and hydrated with this beautifully scented product. It's best suited to those with fine and medium hair thicknesses.
Kjaer Weis Cream Eyeshadow
£32
Sold in four different shades, this creamy eyeshadow features a unique form of beeswax, offering eyelids some environmental protection.
Ren Clean Skincare Rosa Centifolia Purity Cleansing Balm
£23
Get rid of all your makeup (including waterproof mascara) and thoroughly cleanse your skin with this calming formula. It's even suitable for sensitive skin.