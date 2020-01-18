Back in June 2019, Net-a-Porter launched Net Sustain: a platform dedicated to showcase sustainable and ethical brands. First centring on fashion, Net-a-Porter has now included sustainable beauty for the very first time. There are 27 beauty brands in total who made the cut, from well-known names like Tata Harper and Aesop to emerging labels such as One Ocean Beauty and Circumference.

To be classed as sustainable, each beauty product has to fit into one or more of seven categories. They concern considered processes such as waste reduction and local manufacturing. Brands that adhere to fair trade guidelines and the highest animal welfare standards are included too along with vegan products.

"Terminology with sustainable beauty can mean different things to different people," Net-a-Porter's global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, said in a statement. "Net Sustain celebrates the brands that place sustainability at the heart of their business mission, and our attribute taxonomy recognises that every brand will take a slightly different approach depending on the nature of their supply chain and their end product."

From cleansers, oils, and face masks to eyeshadows, lipsticks, and shampoo, there are tonnes of ethically-minded products to scroll through. Here's a few ways to reinvigorate your beauty regime the right way.