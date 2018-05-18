In light of the tragic school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas on Friday, May 18, Netflix cancelled the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 2 includes two shooting related storylines — one involving Alex, a student who attempted suicide at the end of the first season, and the other surrounding a bullied student who was seen stockpiling guns in the Season 1 finale.

Netflix issued a statement to Bustle about the cancellation that reads:

"'Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight.'"

More to come...