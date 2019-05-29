There's one thing that those who have seen Netflix's new horror movie, The Perfection, seem to generally agree on: While it's best to avoid any and all spoilers before watching the twisty thriller, anyone planning to stream the scarefest should know, however, that it is definitely not for the faint of heart. The "elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns," as Netflix describes the film, stars Allison Williams as "troubled musical prodigy Charlotte" alongside Logan Browning, who plays Elizabeth, the "new star pupil of her former school." What unfolds onscreen when the two women meet, however, can only be described by the streaming service as "overflowing with dizzying horror and sly dark humor."

And it's filled with plenty of gore, too. According to the New York Post, viewers have reported everything from headaches, nausea, and even vomiting, after watching some of The Perfection's more graphic scenes. Without giving too much away, suffice it to say that if the sight of certain bodily functions makes you queasy, best to proceed with caution before watching the flick, which Netflix officially debuted on May 24.

"It was the most insane script I've read in a long time. It was the craziest script I'd read since Get Out," Williams told PopSugar in a recent interview, referencing her role in Jordan Peele's 2017 smash. "I just thought, coming out of Get Out, it would be a very interesting experience for audience members still sort of not trusting me and not knowing what to expect when they see me onscreen."

As evidenced by the several Twitter reactions to The Perfection on Twitter, fans, indeed, did not know what to expect. In fact, many, like users @jaub81 and @suzymissq had to rely on their favorite GIFs to convey their emotions.

Other horror movie enthusiasts did their best to articulate their thoughts, with user @chrj_22 describing The Perfection as "Dark, Psychotic, Twisted, Sinister, Crazy, Disturbing & Suspenseful." Another tweeter, @vickto_willy added to that list of descriptors, "revenge, bug viruses, LGBT & other spoilers," admitting the moies is "just as crazy as you'd think" and that she still doesn't quite know what to say, other than "WATCH IT."

Some people could only make comparisons to other dark movies. According to @itsgabypanetti, "The Perfection was literally Black Swan meets Get Out meets The Human Centipede on crack." Meanwhile, writer @lindseyromain said the film was "WILD THINGS meets SCREAM 3 set in a frank lloyd wright mansion."

While they maybe couldn't quite describe it, others, like user @87Royalty, simply knew they weren't ready for "more twists ... than a roller coaster." Or, as @just_ron10 wrote, he wasn't prepared for the way the "wild, yet so mesmerizing" movie "slaps [you] in the face" when you least expect it. As he summed up, "This is something you have to see to believe."

At the end of the day, however, The Perfection is apparently a must-see "for any horror/suspense fan," per @joshetyler, who added that he doesn't know if he can recall a recent movie that left him feeling more "disturbed, shocked, and wowed."

If you love scary movies, The Perfection may just be for you — though you may also want to leave the lights on if you plan on getting any sleep afterward.