The party may not be over for Julia Salinger. Neve Campbell confirmed she'd appear on the Party Of Five reboot during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance on Tuesday, July 17. After starring as the sensitive Salinger teen on the ’90s Fox family drama from 1994-2000, the actress said she's totally on board to get the party restarted after learning about the new angle of Freeform's upcoming revival.

“I love the idea of the new reboot because it’s very timely,” Campbell told a caller, while appearing with Liv Tyler on the Bravo late-night talk show. Campbell added:

“From what I understand … they’re doing it with a Mexican family whose parents have been sent across the border, and they have to figure out how to stay together and be a family and raise each other. I think that’s really poignant and important, so I’m really impressed. And if they want me to come and support somehow and do a scene in it, I probably would."

Cambell noted that she'd even already spoken to Party of Five co-creator Chris Keyser, who will also write the pilot for the series' re-imagination, along with fellow original creator Amy Lippman. While she and her onscreen Salinger siblings — including Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, and Lacey Chabert — were orphaned after their parents were killed in a car accident, the new immigration-themed premise may not be as different from the original as it may seem, according to Campbell in the interview.

While promoting her new action film Skyscraper on July 7, she explained to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier: "In the same way that our family lost their parents and had to find a way to survive, it's going to look at that story, which a lot of people are dealing with so I think it's really prevalent."

Before Deadline first broke the news back in January that Freeform was reviving the beloved series, which won the 1996 Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Drama, Campbell and onscreen big bro Wolf shot down the possibility of rebooting the show with the original cast.

“It wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever,” she said in a joint June 2017 appearance with Wolf on WWHL. “If we haven’t gotten over the death of our parents 20 years later, we’ve got a serious problem.”

Even with an onscreen reunion off the table, Wolf previously told the Huffington Post that the close-knit cast still stays in touch. “I see some more than others," he said in 2015. "Neve and I see each other probably more than any of the others, I’m still in touch with Matthew here and there, with Lacey — I can’t believe how little she was when we started the show. She was like 11 years old, and I feel like she’s like a sister. We were very much a second family to each other.”

Chabert echoed that sentiment in an interview with Fox News last year. "Neve Campbell, Scott Wolf and Paula Devicqu — we all keep in close touch,” the Mean Girls star revealed. “Especially now that I have the baby, I want to share her with my extended family. And I do consider them part of my extended family. You can’t work with a group of people for that long and not feel incredibly connected to them.”

Of course Freeform's new series won't be the first attempt at extending Party of Five's heartwarming TV magic. In 1999, Jennifer Love Hewitt who played Sarah Reeves on four or the show's six seasons, starred alongside Jennifer Garner in Fox's spinoff Time of Your Life. However, that show was cancelled after just one season and 19 episodes.

Hopefully Freeform's attempt will strike more of a chord with audiences though. And if producers take up Campbell on her interest in making a cameo, fans of the original are sure to tune in for a dose of '90s nostalgia.