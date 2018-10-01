Think about everything you know about Snickers bars, then Control + Alt + Delete it from your chocolate-loving brain. Your favorite childhood candy just got a makeover, courtesy of the new Creamy Snickers Bars, which are made with — be still my millennial heart — nut butters. Instead of the usual crunch of peanut you're used to getting with the caramel and chocolate, these three new flavors are smooth, melt-in-your mouth combos that are still reminiscent of your beloved Snickers, but take it to entirely new heights. And since this seems to be a true go big or go home situation for the brand, it's coming right out of the gate with three flavors in Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, and Maple Almond Butter.

Now, I know we are, as a species, resistant to change. We like what we know, and what we know is that Snickers bars are delicious just the way they are. And while I am not here to refute that, I am here on a weirdly personal mission to convince you that even though this may seem like one of those flash-in-the-pan type chocolate bar deviations, these bars are, for lack of a better word, decadent.

Bustle had the opportunity to try the Creamy Snickers bars before their launch in January 2019 (a month that suddenly seems perilously far from now), and I'm honestly not even sure what to compare it to — the Maple Almond, in particular, tastes like one of those fancy artisan chocolate bars you splurge on in the gourmet grocery store. I made noises I'm not proud of making at my desk. When I die, I want my headstone to look like this:

Emma Lord/Bustle

The Peanut Butter and Almond Butter were also delicious — the former kind of like a caramel-y, slightly more upscale Reese's, and the latter a more toned down version of the Maple Almond Butter, perfect for people who don't want their sweets to be overly-sweet. Consistency-wise, you do still get a tiny bit of crunch from the ground-up nut butter, giving it just a hint of the old Snickers vibe. And the chocolate and caramel is so distinctly Snickers that it won't totally throw you for a loop.

“For nearly a century, fans have made the classic SNICKERS® bar an icon with its satisfying layers of nougat, caramel and signature peanut crunch,” said Josh Olken, the brand director of Snickers, in a press release. “We listened to our consumers’ desires for new tastes like almond butter and paired it with an innovation on texture. With Creamy SNICKERS® bars, our fans can discover new tastes, and can now get SNICKERS® satisfaction in both crunchy and smooth."

You'll be able to find the new Creamy Snickers in all kinds of forms in retail locations nationwide starting January 2019, including Single (1.4 ounces), Share (2.8 ounces) and Stand Up Pouch (7.7 ounces) sizes. You'll also be able to find me, intermittently weeping in candy aisles until the displays are stocked up with these and a new glorious day of Creamy Snickers has dawned.