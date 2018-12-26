While tons of new and giftable beauty items, sets, and kits lined digital and retail shelves during the holiday season, the day after Christmas always sees plentiful and exciting product launches. The post-Christmas, December 2018 beauty product drops are pretty epic and lust-worthy. They are also an excellent reason to use any gift cards you may have received as a present this season. Cash 'em in and revamp your makeup wardrobe for the new year.

So, what's landing today? Oh, just a whole lot of good stuff. Several brands are releasing shade extensions for existing products as well as new collabs.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty just issued 10 new hues of its beloved Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks. The shade increase includes everything from mauve to blue to teal. Kylie Cosmetics is also getting liptacular with three new metal matte lippies. Kylie Jenner has dabbled lightly in metallic mattes in the past so it's about time she increased shade options in that chrome-like formula.

It's not just about brands adding new lippie colors, though. ColourPop's latest partnership with ILuvSarahii includes an eyeshadow palette and lip trio. So there's that and plenty more.

Here's a look at the best Dec. 26 drops on which you should totally spend any leftover shopping money.

New KLKs are always welcome in your life and on your lips.

Ditto for Fenty lippies.

‌Huda Kattan's latest offering promises to help you create a cut crease lid in less than a minute. Now, that's a Christmas miracle.

You can veritably put together your New Year's Eve makeup look with any or all of these products. Or you can nab them and try new things, new looks, and new shades in the one-nine.

Carry on!

1. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks

2. Kylie Cosmetics Metal Matte Lip Kits

Metal Matte Lip Kits $29 Kylie Cosmetics Have a metal moment with Kylie Cosmetcs' metallic Lip Kits. The brand is dropping three new shades with a shimmery and icy finish. There's the peachy x gold Midnight Kiss; the red hot Naughty Is the New Nice; and the mauvey In With the New. Buy on Kylie Cosmetics

3. Colourpop x ILuvSarahii Through My Eyes Palette

Through My Eyes Eyeshadow Palette ColourPop The influencer and affordably on trend L.A. brand have dropped a new palette featuring anything but basic shades. It's truly unique collection of juicy eye hues. Buy on ColourPop

4. Colourpop x ILuvSarahii Lip Trio

Through My Eyes Lip Trio ColourPop ILuvSarahii and ColourPop have also released three new neutral — is that "new-tral?"— lippies as part of their latest collab. There are two Ultra Mattes and one Ultra Glossy. Buy on ColourPop

5. Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Double-Ended Eyeshadows

6. Bite Beauty Crystal Creme Shimmer Lip Crayons

Bite Beauty Crystal Creme Shimmer Lip Crayons $24 Sephora May all your days be merry and "Bite" this holiday season and beyond. The lip brand just issued its Crystal Creme Shimmer Lip Crayons. The name of the product truly says it all. The crayons come in 10 shimmering, vegan shades. Buy on Sepohora

7. Stila Lingerie Souffle Skin Perfecting Color

Lingerie Souffle Skin Perfecting Color $38 Stila It's a new sort of skin tint. The formula is lightweight and whipped, so skin can breathe. But Stila notes that pigments and light-refracting particles smooth, blur, and even out your tone, in addition to creating a translucent veil of color. That way, each shade can be layered, buffed, and diffused to work with a variety of skin tones. Buy on Stila

There are additional products dropping today from other brands like Sugarpill and Natasha Denona. There are certainly a lot of new lippies happening this week. Those long-lasting textures will carry you through your NYE celebrations. But your lids and your skin also get in on the action, courtesy of ColourPop, Huda Beauty, and Stila.

Go ahead and revamp your makeup bag. Refresh your kit. Bring home a new haul. It's the season of "new year, new you" and that deffo extends to your product assortment. Go ahead and add some new stuff into rotation.

Happy shopping through the end of the season.