Fans still don't know the name of royal baby number three, but it already sounds like he's pretty perfect. On April 25, Prince William commented on the royal baby while attending an event with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and — luckily for William and Kate Middleton — so far, he's a solid sleeper, according to Us Weekly.

William spoke to the press at an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving, and when asked how the baby was doing, he replied, "very well," and, "in good form, luckily." William also revealed that the baby boy has been letting mom and dad get some rest following his birth on April 23. "Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good," the prince told reporters.

The Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving, according to the website of Westminster Abbey (which is where the service was held), "[remembers] the Gallipoli landings of 25th April 1915, and all Australians and New Zealanders who have given their lives in the service of their countries." William was joined at the event by Prince Harry and Markle, while Middleton opted to skip this one (which is completely understandable, considering she gave birth two days prior).

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

William and Harry both wore crisp navy suits with matching striped ties to the service, while Markle buttoned up in a sleek, black mid-length skirt and coordinating cropped jacket. Markle also wore a black fascinator to the event, further proving that she's fitting into the British lifestyle really well.

While at the service, William spoke to Sir Jerry Mateparae, the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, as well as with the Dean of Westminster — both of whom were eager to learn his new son's name, according to UK tabloid The Sun. "Jerry [Mateparae] would like it to be Jerry," the Dean reportedly joked. "Jerry's a strong name," William reportedly replied.

The Sun also reports that when William was speaking to Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer, Downer quipped that the baby's name should be Alexander. William, apparently, had a very interesting response: "Funny you should say that." Hmm. Now, what does that mean?

Royal baby names have typically been announced two days after the baby is born, so hopefully fans will hear something very soon. Now that we know it's a boy, though, it's likely to be either Arthur or James, according to Time. Had the baby been a girl, the publication reports that the odds were on either Mary, Alice, or Victoria.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of his name, the new royal baby will undoubtedly be well-loved. A source for People said that his siblings — George, 4, and Charlotte, 2 — are "so excited." The source also said that, “Kate’s worried that Charlotte will feel it the hardest as the youngest, but she’s such a confident little girl and growing up so fast, Kate is hoping she will adjust.”

William and Kate's third child was born on April 23, and Kensington Palace announced the news via its official Twitter account. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," the post read. "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz., The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Kensington Palace will likely announce the new baby's name via its official Twitter account as well — the official Twitter sent out a picture of Charlotte's birth certificate after she was born in 2015 — so fans should turn on their alerts and keep their eyes on social media if they want to be one of the first to know what the royals are calling the new prince.