New 'The Mandalorian' Trailer Includes The Bounty Hunter's First Line Of Dialogue

Disney+'s first Star Wars live-action series isn't going to feature a silent hero after all. On Monday, Oct. 28, the second trailer for The Mandalorian was released, and it features the long-awaited first line of dialogue from the titular bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal. Granted, he's still not the most talkative gunslinger — his utters just two words in the trailer: "Yeah? Good." It's not much, but it's enough to make an impact.

The Mandalorian's words come after he's told to "look outside" because "they're waiting for you." Presumably, "they" include more butts that need kicking, because the western vibes are even stronger in the new trailer. The bounty hunter at the center of the tale still hasn't removed his helmet, but the new footage does include some familiar beasts from the Star Wars franchise, a room full of carbonized catches (ala Han Solo in the original trilogy), and plenty of evidence that the galaxy isn't experiencing a period of peace after the revolution.

Via voiceover Werner Herzog's mysterious villain suggests that things have been particularly hard for the bounty hunters. "Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," he tells the Mandalorian. He's not kidding; between the constant surprise attacks and space battles, the show's hero doesn't get much downtime.

Star Wars on YouTube

In addition to Pascal and Herzog, The Mandalorian's cast includes Ming-Na, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Taika Waititi. The show is set to follow the Mandalorian as he explores the far corners of the galaxy in search of a prize, per Entertainment Weekly. In terms of plot details, Disney+ is keeping details about the show as quiet as possible, but a new report from The New York Times revealed that the first episode contains a major Star Wars universe spoiler.

What fans know for sure is that the first live-action Star Wars series is going to combine sci-fi magic with traditional western movie tropes. "This doesn’t turn into a good guy universe because you blew up two Death Stars," Mandalorian director Dave Filoni told EW in September. "You get that the Rebels won and they’re trying to establish a Republic, but there's no way that could have set in for everybody all at once. You have in a Western where you're out on the frontier and there might be Washington and they might have some marshals, but sometimes good luck finding one."

The Mandalorian premieres Nov. 12 on Disney+.