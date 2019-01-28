Marking its second major state-level legislative victory in the last week, New York's newly-passed Child Victims Act will aim to expand protections for abuse survivors, allowing them to take legal action well into adulthood. Previously, according to The New York Times, survivors had to choose how to move forward before they turned 23 years old, after which they were no longer allowed to sue or press charges.

"Survivors of child sexual abuse, what happened to you was real and you deserve justice. The State of New York and the force of its law is behind you, and you will not be turned away." New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman said in a tweet shared shortly after the Senate approved the measure.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is widely expected to sign the bill into law. Bustle has reached out to his office for comment.

Like the Reproductive Health Act that the state legislature approved just last week, the Child Victims Act was stalled for years, failing to make its way through a Republican-dominated Senate, even though it repeatedly passed in the state's Assembly, according to The New York Times. The state's Democratic lawmakers were quick to celebrate the bill's success on Monday, with many of them apologizing to abuse survivors who were unable to take legal action because of the state's stringent statute of limitations.

“We apologize for making you wait so long, in this chamber, we made you wait. I want to say to the # NYAssembly who passed it over and over again, thank you," tweeted Sen, Andrea Stewart-Cousins. "This is a bittersweet victory. But it is an end to a very long and arduous journey.”

More to come...