Couples sometimes forget things about each other, like what their favorite meal is, or their favorite couple. But some people accused Priyanka Chopra of forgetting how old her husband, Nick Jonas, is, and to say people were surprised would be an understatement. So, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Nick Jonas clarified that Priyanka Chopra knows how old he is, using the perfect meme to set everyone straight.

On Sept. 2, Chopra posted a picture to Instagram celebrating Nick Jonas' new tequila company. "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone ❤" Such a sweet gesture, except that Jonas is actually 26, with a birthday coming up on Sept. 16. Before anyone could make a big deal out of her posting his age incorrectly, Jonas took to his Instagram stories and posted a meme that made light of everything and cleared up that, yes, Chopra knows how old he is and when his birthday is.

Putting his own spin on the comic meme of Batman slapping Robin across the face, Jonas joked about the entire situation. Robin, here, is he internet saying, "She doesn't know his birthday," and Batman is PCJ (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), saying "It's his birthday in 2 weeks..." Nick Jonas captioned the meme with, "@priyankachopra definitely knows my birthday everyone." Chopra, of course, shared it and wrote, "'Nuff said."

Technically, Chopra's original post wasn't wrong. Jonas will soon be 27, and he did just launch his own tequila. As Refinery29 reported, Jonas' new company is called Villa One and "made from sustainably sourced five- to seven-year-old, 100% blue weber agave." It seems like tequila is a choice drink for Jonas, as he told Bloomberg on Aug. 28, "Me and my friends drink tequila to celebrate something the way people used to drink Champagne."

The liquor is also one of the few alcohols that's healthy for him to consume. "Tequila is the cleanest spirit I’ve found that I can drink,” Jonas said. As you all might know by now, the singer is diabetic, and according to Bloomberg, agave sugars are natural and "don't spike blood sugars." He's partnering with designer John Varvatos to create this drink, and Bloomberg reported that it'll be "available nationally in the first quarter of 2020."

As for Nick Jonas' age, Chopra has commented about it before, since there is a significant gap. In July of 2019, Chopra talked about the double-standards a couple faces when the woman is older than the man. "People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do," she said. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it." And as for Jonas' side, he reportedly loves that she's older than he is. On July 31, 2018, a source told People, "The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever... Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him." The source went on to say that Jonas is "an old soul" who has "always been very mature for his age." Which explains the fact that Chopra apparently likes to call him "Old Man Jonas," according to HelloGiggles.

It seems like Chopra just rounded up in her Instagram post to Jonas regarding his age, but definitely knows his real age. And whether it's launching a tequila business or coming to defend his wife in meme-form, Nick Jonas has got it covered.