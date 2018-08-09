Whoa, this could be some potentially huge news. According to Us Weekly, Nick Jonas may have confirmed his engagement to Priyanka Chopra. At Jonas' launch for his new John Varvatos fragrance on Wednesday, an eyewitness told the publication they congratulated the singer on his rumored engagement to the former Quantico star and Jonas reportedly responded, "Thanks, man." That's one way to possibly reveal you are indeed getting married to the talented and successful actor.

As reported by Us Weekly, Chopra wasn't at Jonas' event, but that doesn't mean she didn't support him. On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, she shared a photo of his fragrance and wrote, "Congratulations @nickjonas and @johnvarvatos! Go get it!" She also included a "lit" sticker and the quote: "Fragrance makes us dream."

Based on her Instagram, Chopra has been in Mumbai for the past few days working on an her important new project, The Sky Is Pink. According to Deadline, the Bollywood movie tells the story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker and writer who died at 13 years old in 2015 after battling an immune deficiency disorder and pulmonary fibrosis.

Next to a photo of the cast, Chopra wrote on Instagram,

"I’m so excited and happy about today..Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky is pink. Going on floors today. God Speed."

Yeah, she had a good reason not to be at the cologne launch.

On July 27, People reported Chopra and Jonas' engagement. (At the time of the report, Bustle reached out to both of their reps for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response.) A source told People that the "Chains" singer proposed to Chopra in London on her birthday on July 18. "They are so happy," a source told People. A "Jonas source" also dished, "His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her."

Jonas also reportedly went above and beyond for the engagement by closing down a Tiffany's in New York City to pick out a ring for Chopra. Even filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar hinted at their engagement. On July 26, he tweeted she would no longer be part of his upcoming film, Bharat, due to a "very very special" reason. Zafar also tweeted,

"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

Neither of them have officially confirmed their rumored engagement and they may never. Chopra doesn't discuss her personal life on the regular, as E! News reported on Aug. 6.

Per E! News, during an August panel titled "Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths," the Baywatch actor said, "My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption. Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself." Chopra continued, "My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don't think I need to give explanations."

Who knows if Chopra and Jonas will ever publicly discuss whether or not they've taken the next step in their relationship. If or when they do, it will definitely be an exciting day for their fans.