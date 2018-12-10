There are new wedding details from one of the most extravagant nuptials of the year. Nick Jonas' latest wedding photo shows off the cake from his and Priyanka Chopra's big day, and the dessert was just as elaborate as the rest of their incredible ceremonies. On Sunday on Instagram, Jonas shared a photo cutting the cake with Chopra with the caption, "One week ago today," along with a heart emoji.

In early December, the couple was married with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, and they served the cake following the first ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, according to People. It's a staggering seven-tiered, white-and-gold dessert that the newlyweds cut into with a sword.

Chopra and Jonas curated many meaningful moments throughout the weekend, and the cake was meant to be symbolic as well. According to People, the cake was designed to reflect the art deco style of the palace. The wedding planners Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane said there was "a romantic visual of the couple on the crest."

When the couple cut the first slice, they were surrounded by wedding guests, including close family and friends. Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner were reportedly on hand, as were Frankie and Kevin Jonas. Chopra's brother Siddharth cheered on the proceedings as well, People reported.

The publication also shared a quick clip of the newlywed stars digging into the cake on Instagram, with the heading, "When The Dessert Finally Comes." In the brief video, both Chopra and Jonas wore custom Ralph Lauren outfits from the first ceremony, according to Refinery29.

The food served at the ceremony was able to honor both stars upbringings, which seemed to be a major goal for the couple. According to People, Chopra was thrilled the nuptials brought together their religions. “I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actor said.

She continued,

“We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

The bride has yet to post about the cake on her own Instagram, but she's shared plenty of memories from the wedding. On Dec. 2, Chopra shared a set of photos documenting the pre-wedding Sangeet on Instagram. The traditional Indian celebration brings together both families in a performance that tells the story of the couple's romance through song and dance. The actor also posted a photo from the Western ceremony on Instagram, showing off the impressive 75-foot veil.

Jonas also shared how moved he felt by their families coming together. Before the ceremony, he posted a photo with Chopra on Instagram and wrote,

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding as an amalgamation of both was amazing."

The wedding the couple hosted was spectacular, and of course, the cake was no exception. Towering over the couple and guests, it was one of the most impressive moments in an already jaw-dropping event. Chopra and Jonas have not been shy about sharing wedding details with fans, and maybe there's more interesting tidbits on the way.