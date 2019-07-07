The couple that makes pasta together, stays together! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's vacation in Italy looks so romantic, complete with evenings making homemade ravioli and stunning views of the countryside. Jonas and Chopra were in Europe for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in Spain, as per E! News, and it looks like the couple decided to keep the vacation going. On Saturday, both stars shared Instagram posts from Tuscany, Italy, showing off a relaxing poolside and stunning sunsets, and the getaway looks like a fairy tale vacation for the newlywed couple.

On Friday, Jonas posted a video making pasta with Chopra on Instagram. He captioned the photoset, "Date night cooking extravaganza." In the video, Jonas showed off their homemade pasta, which the couple cooked with the guidance of a professional chef. "Babe what's your favorite part of making food?" he asked, handing her a glass of wine. "The fact that I cannot do it, but when I have a chef around teaching me it feels like I can," she said. "And when you're around it's the best, because you know I tried." The two also posed for silly pictures with the big pieces pasta dough, which were so large the two had to use both arms to hold it up.

On Saturday, Jonas shared another romantic moment on Instagram, taking a video of himself dancing with Chopra in front of a breathtaking sunset in the Tuscany countryside. He captioned the post with an Italian flag and a heart emoji. The singer also posted another video of the countryside view on his Instagram Story, captioning the peaceful scene with "Wow." Three days earlier, the singer posted his first sweet photo with Chopra in Italy, in which the couple stood in front of a sign that said "Via Dell'Amore." Chopra commented on the photo with the heart-eyes emoji.

Jonas wasn't the only one sharing the romantic views on social media. On Sunday, Chopra shared photos by the pool on Instagram, showing even more of the beautiful vacation spot. She captioned the post, "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas." Her new sister-in-law Turner commented on the photo, writing, "All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this" with a string of fire emojis. Chopra shared another view of the setting sun on Instagram, writing simply "Perfection" with a heart sticker.

Italy wasn't the first European destination for the couple. On July 4, Chopra and Jonas were spotted in Paris, heading to Paris Couture Week, as per Elle. Earlier in the week, the couple sat front row at a Dior Show. Chopra posted a photo of Jonas posing with designer Maria Grazia on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "Thank you Maria Grazia for an incredible evening. Congratulations. @dior" with a heart emoji. Jonas left a funny comment on the photo, writing, "That's my cool guy pose. Only two steps required... first put your hand on your torso awkwardly. Second, make sure your posture is super weird."

Married life seems to be going so well for this couple, and it's clear these two are making the most of their time in Europe. From the red carpet of Paris fashion week to beautiful villa views in Tuscany to personal pasta lessons, this vacation could not be more romantic.