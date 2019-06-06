Priyanka Chopra may not have children yet, but she already knows what kind of mother she wants to be. In a new interview with InStyle, Chopra revealed that having kids with Nick Jonas is definitely on the horizon, and when the time comes, her ultimate goal is not a small one. “I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something,” she told the magazine. “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

Given that her and Jonas' lavish Indian wedding took place just this past December, they're in no rush, however. “We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” she told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest romantic comedy, Isn’t It Romantic, in February, per People. “We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

As Jonas added to People of their parenthood plans, in a separate interview following their wedding: “Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.”

It's safe to say that Chopra has already made her mark, blazing a trail for more diverse representation in pop culture and breaking Hollywood stereotypes. Imagining a landscape "where your ethnicity is your asset, not your identity," she hopes to create an opportunity where actors from outside the U.S. can play "lead parts without having to just play, you know, what their ethnicity defines."

This is something Chopra achieved when she scored the leading role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in ABC's drama Quantico — a part she portrayed for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. Her commitment to breaking barriers will also be reflected in her upcoming projects, which include a reality TV show project with Jonas, based on India’s version of a rehearsal dinner called A Week to Sangeet, as well as a wedding-themed romantic comedy that takes place in America and India, per InStyle.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The latter will see Chopra team with Mindy Kaling, who will write and possibly the direct the rom-com that will feature all South Asian actors. "An all-Indian cast in a Hollywood movie — I don’t think I would have been able to pitch that in a room three years ago," Chopra confessed to InStyle.

Her aspirations to change the world could even come in a career move totally outside of the entertainment industry. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Chopra revealed her and Jonas' potential political ambitions. "I would love to run for prime minister of India," she told the publication. "I would love Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics...but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

In the interim, one thing the newlyweds are altogether unconcerned about: criticism over their age difference. (She is 36, while Jonas is 10 years her junior.) As Chopra explained to InStyle: "People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Either way, she has no problem brushing off the haters. "Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance," she added to the magazine. "A lot of people don’t understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought ... it’s a long-term plan."

With her sights set firmly on that kind of future, she's sure to make the world a better place both for her kids, as well as everyone else.