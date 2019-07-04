You thought your jaw dropped when you saw that 75-foot long wedding veil? Brace yourself for how fast Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding was planned. In Elle UK’s August issue, Chopra said she and the JoBro did not really get the ball rolling on the planning until a month and a half before the big day. Excuse me, the big days.

A month and a half is not a long time to plan a standard non-famous person wedding, let alone a multi-day celebrity wedding. My brain could be an entire roll of wrapping paper and I still would not be able to wrap my mind around how the heck they pulled off this incredible event in such a short amount of time.

The Isn't It Romantic? actor told the magazine,

"We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on December 1. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Ohhh god.' It was very extravagant.”

A month and a half. A month and a half. They threw that multi-day wedding spectacular together in a month and a half. Meanwhile, I will spend a month and a half watching The O.C. for the seventieth time and feel like I’ve really accomplished something. Needless to say, I am impressed by this "creating a super elaborate and beautiful celebrity wedding in a month and a half" situation.

This whole thing about Chopra and Jonas putting together a next-level showstopper of a wedding in, like, 90 days is news to me (and it may be news to you, too!), but get this: It is not new news. When speaking with Women in the World founder Tina Brown in April, Chopra got into just how quickly it all came together. She said,

“It all happened so fast. We decided to prep this wedding in October and we got married the 1st of December. And in that one and a half months, we were just like, ‘Yeah, that sounds great!’ ‘Sure, let’s get that!’ And did not realize it until it was done and we saw videos… and then the bill. And we were like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool. Maybe you should’ve prepped this a little bit more.’ So that’s why it was that glorious. We weren’t prepared.”

Will I ever get over them making that wedding happen in only a month and a half? Probably not.

Word got out last July that Chopra and Jonas had gotten engaged two months after they went public with their relationship, and a few weeks later, the couple confirmed that they were indeed affianced. An unnamed source told Us Weekly at the end of September that “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding” and teased that the nuptials were “coming soon.”

And boy howdy, were the nuptials ever coming soon. Jonas and Chopra’s wedding celebrations commenced on Nov. 29, and the ceremonies took place on Dec. 1 and 2. And if all of the photographs and videos from that weekend are to be believed, it was an extravaganza for the ages. And it was all planned in just a month and a half. Nope, still not over it.