Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married last year in a stunning wedding with several ceremonies documented via many gorgeous photos and videos online. But one of Nick Jonas' favorite moments from the wedding wasn't actually shared on Instagram. The singer recalls this tender memory with Bustle while promoting his partnership with Cigna and the global health service company's Health Improvement Tour in Los Angeles.

Nick says the moment happened as he and his now-wife were on the way to their wedding's welcome dinner. "Priyanka and I were walking to the dinner and we looked at each other and just had a moment realizing it was real," he recalls. "It was really happening. All the hard work leading up to the wedding day itself, we were there and it was really special and it was just our moment."

Chopra and Nick definitely had an unforgettable wedding in India that included a Western ceremony (officiated by his dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.) as well as several traditional Indian rituals — many of which were shared on Instagram. Nick tells Bustle that he was thankful to have "the opportunity to spend that much time with my family and friends and celebrate the happiest day of our lives."

The Western ceremony and the traditional Hindi Bidaai capped off a wedding that also included a Mehendi ritual, where Chopra and the female guests had meaningful henna tattoos applied, and a Sangeet night of music, which involved "each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love," according to Chopra's Instagram post about the Dec. 2 event.

The video and photos shared by the both Chopra and Nick showcase the couple and their families singing and dancing on stage, as well as cheering each other on from the crowd. Nick's brothers Kevin (along with his wife Danielle), Joe (with his fiancée Sophie Turner), and Frankie were in attendance for the wedding events.

Since their December wedding, Chopra starred in the film Isn't It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, and Nick released new music with his siblings. Earlier in March, the Jonas Brothers announced that they're back and dropped their new single "Sucker," which has an accompanying music video that co-stars Danielle Jonas, Chopra, and Turner.

Even so, the wedding is still on many folks' minds — including the JoBros themselves. In honor of their musical reunion, the Jonas Brothers are currently wrapping up a weeklong stint on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where the trio has playfully joked about the length of Nick and Chopra's wedding festivities. Joe said, “All 18 of Nick’s [weddings were] amazing" in their March 5 appearance on the show. Nick also joked about the subject during the Carpool Karaoke segment with all three of the Jonas Brothers on Thursday, March 7.

But despite those lighthearted comments made in jest, Nick tells Bustle that he looks back on the entire wedding experience very fondly. "The wedding as a whole was an unbelievable experience and life-changing in a lot of ways," he says. And it seems like marriage agrees with him as well.