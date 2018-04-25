The newest nostalgic gem from your childhood to be revived is on its way to TV screens in just a few short months. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Double Dare reboot is happening at Nickelodeon and will premiere in Summer 2018. The game show first premiered in 1986, and ran for a whopping seven years until 1993, during which time it made such an impression on viewers that now, three decades later, it's making its triumphant return.

And as if that news wasn't good enough already, there's more. This won't just be a one-off episode or a truncated season, just to get you hankering for more. Nope! Nickelodeon has reportedly ordered a whopping 40 new episodes for the reboot, so all your wildest dreams are coming true.

Nickelodeon on YouTube

More to come...