There aren't many red carpets that bring together celebrities from all form of entertainment. The Met Gala is different, and Nicki Minaj's 2019 Met Gala outfit was one of the stand outs during this year's red carpet despite all of the other incredible looks. However, can you expect anything less from the woman who took last year's religious theme and came in a devil-inspired ensemble?

The 2019 Met Gala red carpet theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and comes from Susan Sontag's essay "Notes On Camp." The theme may be a bit hard to pin down when it comes to its meaning, but essentially Camp is all about excess and theatricality, but in a manner that doesn't take itself too seriously and maintains the fun of fashion. If that sounds like something Minaj would excel at, well, then you're right. Minaj's 2019 Met Gala look was basically the most campy ballerina you've ever seen.

For the Camp-themed evening, Minaj wore a design by Prabal Gurung who also dressed stars like Halsey and Riverdale's Camila Mendes on the red carpet. As for Minaj's look, the soft pink gown featured a high low hemline which showed off Minaj's perfect ballet inspired, laced up heels.

As for the bodice of the dress, fans got a bit of a sneak peek on Gurung's Instagram. The bust and waistline were draped in crystals and diamonds, and the dress was complete with a massive pink, voluminous train

Camp ballerina, right?

Just look at all the bling on that bodice, too? If a ballerina and Marie Antoinette had a child, it would be Minaj right now.

How great is her blonde to pink ombre hair with the dress?

You can always count on Nicki Minaj to shut dow a red carpet, and that's exactly what she did tonight.

Of course, this isn't Minaj's first time crushing a Met Gala theme. In fact, her ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala was exactly what everyone was looking for. The Heavenly Bodies theme from 2018 had nearly all celebrities embracing the angelic (or the papal, if you're Rihanna) with halos and ethereal vibes. Minaj, well, she didn't do that.

With a religious theme, people appeared drawn to the angelic, but there's also, well, the demonic. Minaj did the devil so well. On a red carpet filled with flowing fabric, halos, and starry head pieces, Minaj gave the world what it needed: a bit of an evil turn when it comes to fashion. In fact, an argument could be made that Minaj actually embraced Camp last year when she chose her devilishly red and black ombre gown.

The Oscar de la Renta dress was a welcome addition to the carpet back in 2018, but you can never do the same thing twice, right? Well Minaj's 2019 Met Gala red carpet soft and elegant but still ultra glam and definitely camp ballerina look was a total departure from her devilishly inspired Oscar de la Renta from 2018, but that's the magic of Minaj. She can basically do it all.