Sure, everyone comes on Big Brother for the grand $500,000 prize, but isn't it just as cool to be recognized by the fans? Nicole won America's Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 21. That victory comes with a cash prize of $25,000 plus the advantage of knowing you're everyone's favorite. It's a pretty sweet deal.

Everyone from Season 21 was eligible to win the prize, even the Final 2 (Holly and Michie) and pre-Jury houseguests like David, Kemi, Ovi, and Bella. However, contestants who are on the show longer typically have an advantage in this competition, because they're fresher in the voters' minds. The prize is also a good way for viewers to reward a player they wanted to win but who fell short. Nicole perfectly fit into that category.

Last season, Tyler Crispen was the odds on favorite to win, but he came in second to Kaycee Clark. It helped soften the loss for both Tyler and fans that he won America's Favorite Houseguest that year — meaning he walked home with the $50,000 second place prize plus the $25,000 AFH prize. The year before, Cody Nickson won mostly as a way for fans to tell all the players who hated on Cody that they were wrong. Other recent winners include Victor Arroyo who won several battle back competitions on his season, and James Huling who won fans over with his funny pranks on the live feeds.

This win by Nicole was well-earned, but she was totally shocked. "I feel amazing," she said when host Julie Chen asked how she felt about the award. "I didn't expect this at all," she added, breaking down into tears. The fan-cast votes actually came down to Tommy, Cliff, and Nicole for the position, but Nicole ended up winning with over a million votes.

Fans loved Nicole's game throughout the season, especially as she started coming out of her shell more as the cast got whittled down. As Nicole said herself on the finale, she came onto the show in a cocoon and emerged a butterfly. Fans saw that side of her, loved it, and rewarded her accordingly.

After her (unsurprising but warranted victory), BB fans took to Twitter to celebrate Nicole.

"I'd rather be Nicole, win $25k knowing America loves me than be Michie win $500k knowing America hates me," one fan wrote. "NICOLE WON AFP!!!!!!" said another. "I BARELY CLAPPED FOR MICHIE, BUT I LEAPED FROM MY SEAT WHEN SHE WON. I WAS SO HAPPY!"

Even former Big Brother players were rooting for Nicole to win the prize. "A MILLION VOTES. YES NICOLE," Swaggy C from Season 20 tweeted. And Season 15 winner Andy Herron tweeted, "Nicole!!!!! There is justice in this world!!!!!!

It's not the same as winning the whole show, but Nicole can go home with her head held high. She found herself and came out of her shell on national TV, and now she has an extra $25,000 and the love of America to boot. As far as many fans are concerned, that is winning the show. So congratulations, Nicole!