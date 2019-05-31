Season 2 of Big Little Lies is not only one of the most anticipated TV events of the summer, but it was a family event for one of its stars. Nicole Kidman's daughters will cameo on Big Little Lies as the Oscar winner revealed in October. But in a recent interview with Good Morning America, Kidman gave more insight into where her two youngest Sunday, 10 and Faith, 8, will be featured.

Come June 9, when the show returns on HBO, don't expect Kidman's kids to make their starring debut. "You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes," Kidman told GMA. So, Kidman's daughters could be rubbing shoulders with kid characters from Season 1 including Arabella, Ziggy, and Chloe. The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres while on her show in October, "They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I've never told anyone, and I'm not being a big mouth."

But although Kidman's daughters, which she shares with husband Keith Urban, have limited roles on the show, the Aquaman star said it was exciting to bring them to set.

When asked if taking her daughters to work was a proud mom moment, Kidman told GMA, "Yes, and I've always said this, there's something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it's theirs as well."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kidman also shared some special family moments the day of Big Little Lies' New York City premiere. On Wednesday, May 29, Kidman posted a rare photo of herself with her two daughters, whose heads were turned from the camera. She captioned it, "I am nothing without the love of my family," alongside a heart emoji.

But if that post wasn't sweet enough, Kidman also posted a video of her and her country music hubby singing on the night of the premiere. In the video, Kidman and Urban sing Elton John's "Your Song." Not only is the duet total #couplegoals, but it's also a notable shoutout to one of Kidman's most iconic movies: Moulin Rouge. If Big Little Lies premiering wasn't enough to make Kidman fans happy, this Instagram duet certainly did the trick.

Kidman's love for her family is apparent, and something her BLL co-star Zoe Kravitz even noticed. She told Entertainment Tonight in November what it was like to have Kidman's children on the set of Season 2. "Yeah, they're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out," Kravitz said to ET. "But they're so sweet and really, really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman."

When one factors in that once upon a time Kidman was engaged to Kravitz's dad, musician Lenny Kravitz, the familial ties all become too much. One major family member will be joining the series in Meryl Streep, who will be playing Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) mother. (And from the look of the teasers, she's pointing fingers at Perry's widow Celeste, played by Kidman, first.)

It's exciting to hear any tidbit about the upcoming season of Big Little Lies, especially when it involves members of Kidman's adorable family.