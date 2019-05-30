Prepare to start fist-pumping, because this Jersey Shore family just got a little bit bigger. On Thursday, May 30, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi welcomed her third child with husband Jionni LaVelle. The reality star revealed the news via People, and based on the statement she gave the magazine, she couldn't be more excited about this new addition.

Snooki told People:

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby. Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

And in case you want exact stats, the publication reported baby Angelo arrived at 2:30 a.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz.

As fans likely know, Snooki and Jionni are also parents to little Giovanna (who looks exactly like her famous mom) and Lorenzo. And if you want to see how much the new baby looks like his big bro, Snooki also shared an exclusive image over on Instagram. (Admittedly, he looks like your average — albeit adorable — newborn, but of course, her mom would be able to notice the resemblance between her kids.)

More to come...