Drowning in athleisure isn’t recognized as an American pastime, but it darn well should be this time of year. All the athletic wear lovers out there, get excited — Nike’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have officially started. And though all the details have yet to be revealed, you’ll want to snag the first sale while you can.

Like a lot of other brands out here, Nike is offering discounts on their markdowns this year. More specifically, Nike is offering an extra 20% off of all clearance. The brand’s Black Friday pre-sale started Nov. 24 and ends on Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Using the code WINSTREAK, you can seal the deal at checkout.

There are also more Nike deals to come just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Week. According to Nike, some of the brand’s key styles to be included in the current sale are the Air Max 270 React, Nike One Training Tights, and Nike Sportswear Hoodie. The only exclusions of the sale are the Nike By You line, give back products, gift cards, launch products, and Apple products.

The sale is only happening for another couple of days, and you can use the promo code in addition to any free shipping promotional discounts only. Ready to shop? Here are some of the best things to grab with Nike’s discount code.

Nike Epic Phantom React FlyKnit Women's Running Shoe

Skip the knots and grab Nike's slip-on Phantom React Flyknit sneakers. Offering a sock-like look and feel, the breathable uppers feel like they're barely there — like a phantom — with every jog.

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Whether or not you're in the market for a new windbreaker, get this one while it's still under $50. The two-toned jacket is water-resistant and is offered in sizes 0-22.

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

If you've ever tried a moon bounce, these kicks are similar to that feeling. With its VaporMax Air technology in the soles, these comfy sneaks create a bouncy barrier between your feet and the ground. Plus, it comes in 11 different colors.

Women's 7/8 Tights Nike One

Another great thing about a Nike sale on sale items is that they out what's left, making your Nike find a rare one. You can style these Nike leggings several ways, and because they're color-blocked, they're even more fashionable for the day-to-day.

Women's Printed Fleece Crew Nike Air

One of the coolest pieces in the sale section on Nike is this graphic crewneck. Featuring the chemical element for air, this black and white sweatshirt is the definition of science, but make it fashion.

These days, it's rare to get a sale at Nike. But with the holiday spirit of Black Friday, you can save money to sport some of the comfiest and most stylish activewear pieces. https://www.businessinsider.com/nike-black-friday-deals