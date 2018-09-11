If you were one of the many, many people who fell in love with Peter Kavinsky from To All The Boys I've Loved Before, then you probably have a thing for Jamey from Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, too. Noah Centineo's two Netflix characters are both swoon-worthy, sensitive jocks — that much is beyond clear. As Netflix pointed out on Twitter, though, they happen to have some pretty endearing dialogue in common, too.

On Sept. 10, Netflix posted a photo of Centineo's two characters side-by-side with the caption, "If Jamey and Peter Kavinsky had a conversation." The picture on the left shows Jamey talking on the phone and saying, "Whoa, whoa, whoa." The picture on the right shows Peter Kavinsky at school in the hallway saying — yep, you guessed it — "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa." Is your mind blown?

Netflix's revelation has fans of Centineo's characters understandably shook. Overall, the most common response on Twitter has been — perhaps somewhat predictably — "whoa." There are also a lot of — again, perhaps somewhat predictably — plenty of To All The Boys reaction GIFs being shared, as well as just a lot of love, in general, for both of Centineo's Netflix films.

As cute as Centineo's new catchphrase is, fans have also been quick to point out that there was another heartthrob before him who also became famous for saying "whoa": Joey Russo (played by Joey Lawrence) from Blossom. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017, Lawrence implied that his character's now-iconic "whoa" was likely improvised during filming. Know who else improvised on-set? Yep, Noah Centineo. Let that sink in for a minute.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Centineo's "whoas" in Sierra Burgess and To All The Boys were intentionally written in both scripts. Actually, it's also unclear whether or not Centineo, himself, is even aware of his new, two-movie catchphrase. He's certainly aware of some of the other similarities between the two films, though.

During a Sept. 7 interview with People, Centineo explained,

"I’m a firm believer in love and encouraging people to look at what they’re avoiding, look at their insecurities and to challenge themselves. So it was really attractive about To All the Boys and then as far as Jamey in Sierra, I think Jamey’s such a kind kid who gets caught up in this whirlwind environment. It kind of all crashes down on him. But ultimately the story has so many layers, and I just am very blessed to be a part of both of these.”

Ugh, the boy is just too sweet. He basically said he liked both characters in both movies because he loves love. How sweet is that? Just when you thought he couldn't get anymore swoon-worthy, he goes and says that he loves love. Too. Sweet.

Centineo is certainly blessed to have been a part of two hit Netflix rom-coms, no doubt about that. The world, though, is *truly* blessed that Netflix has given us the gift of Noah Centineo.