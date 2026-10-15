Even Christine Baranski Doesn’t Know If Mamma Mia 3! Is Happening

“Does Your Mother Know” if Mamma Mia! 3 is happening? Sadly, Christine Baranski does not. (Yes, she is mother.) During an interview on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, the actor gave her latest update on the long-awaited third Mamma Mia! movie, saying it isn’t a sure thing yet—even though producers have told her they’re working on it.

Baranski explained that she’s always hesitant to talk about Mamma Mia!, as she doesn’t want to give fans false hope. “Well, everybody asks about it. [Producer] Judy [Craymer] is working on it,” she said. “I’ve always been reluctant to say anything because it goes viral and spreads like brushfire, even if you say ‘maybe.’ Everybody, especially the gays, say, ‘Oh no, it’s happening.’ I don’t know if it’s happening.”

However, according to the person who actually makes that decision, it’s happening. “Donna Langley, who is the head of Universal Studios and green-lights projects, she actually was on a red carpet saying, ‘Yes, there will be a Mamma Mia! 3,’” she recalled. She made the declaration at the BAFTAs in February, confirming she was speaking with Craymer about it.

Clearly, the cast has not yet been drafted, but Baranski is eager to return, especially to Greece, where they filmed the first movie. “Skopelos, all that green, all those trees, just gorgeous,” she told the Wares. “That would be a dream to go back to Greece. We had so much fun.”

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Her castmates are just as ready to go. Amanda Seyfried said in September that another sequel feels “inevitable” and that she doesn’t understand why it’s taking so long. “I remember us saying it can’t be another 10 years ’til we do another one, and next year will be 10 years since we shot the last one, so I’m like, what is happening?” she told USA Today.

A few weeks later, Seyfried reunited with her co-star (and ex) Dominic Cooper at the Hamptons International Film Festival. He’s “desperate” to make a third movie and is just waiting for the green light, he told People.

“By the end of this weekend, maybe Amanda and I will come up with the third. They better hurry up, because we’re all getting old. No one’s going to want to see these oldies on the beach,” Cooper said. “It’s a fun bunch of people. I think it’s just a matter of… working out story.”