There is a killer fashion and beauty sale that you absolutely need to shop right now. Nordstrom Rack's 2019 Clear the Rack Sale is a massive event that's active now through July 28. It includes an extra 25% off clearance and red tag items at both Nordstrom Rack stores and the Nordstrom Rack site. The retailer's clearance section features up to 40 to 60% off regular retail prices. However, during Clear the Rack, shoppers can enjoy up to 75% off clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products. While lots of dresses, tops, jeans, bags, and shoes are featured in this sweet sale, the Nordstrom Rack beauty discounts are just as delicious.

Fragrances, cosmetics, hair products, and styling tools are marked down to steal-like prices. Brands participating in Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack include Burberry, Too Faced, Stila, Marc Jacobs, Philosophy, Matrix, OFRA, Duke Cannon, and more. It's an excellent opportunity to add some new products to your rotation without going broke.

There is one important thing to remember when shopping the Clear the Rack sale. Nordstrom Rack inventory varies from store to store and there can be limited availability both in stores and online. So if you see something you like, grab it before it's gone. If an item you really, really want is sold out online, you can can also pop by your local Nordstrom Rack outpost and see if it's there.

Below are eight beauty items to score during the 2019 Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack. Whip out your wallet and do your thing.

1. Philosophy 4-Piece Coffret Set

You get four complimentary fragrances for less than $20 with this set. There's Loveswept, Living Grace, Live Joyously, and Fresh Cream. You can mix, match, layer, and enjoy a brand new scent wardrobe. Each bottle is less than $4 with this sale.

2. Too Faced Glow Job Radiance-Boosting Glitter Face Mask

If you think doing faces masks is a bit of a chore, Too Faced makes the skin care task fun with its glittery pink mask. The $12 price tag should spark your interest, too. Since the mask was originally $42, this is a quite a sparkly steal.

3. Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream 3-Piece Gift Set

The daisy-adorned bottle will look amazing perched on your vanity, while the fruity floral scent is just delightful. You can layer the fragrance, thanks to the body lotion and shower gel. However, the less-than-$40 price tag is the best thing about this set.

4. OFRA x Nikkie Tutorials Glow Goals Highlighter

YouTube makeup artist and beloved beauty influencer Nikkie Tutorials is known for her signature glow, which rivals that of the stars. You can copy her gilded luminosity with this $10 highlighter. Get that golden (and affordable!) glow.

5. Matrix Biolage HydraSource Conditioning Balm

Summer can do quite a number on your strands. The sun, wind, heat, and humidity are a "tress-cipe" for disaster. That's why you need to scoop up this rich and luxurious conditioning treatment. It's marked down to only $15 and one tub will last forever since you won't use it on the daily.

6. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

You probably have several black and brown eyeliners in your stash. Mix it up with this bright green shade. It's always fun to add a splash of color to along the waterline and this discounted liner lets you do just that.

7. Duke Cannon Soap On A Rope Bundle Pack Tactical Scrubber & Soap

If you are planning any outdoor excursions or camping trips this summer, you will love this soap set. It travels well and will keep you fresh and clean while you enjoy all nature has to offer.

8. Elchim Hair Tools Milano Ceramic Hair Dryer

A powerful and professional quality blow dryer is an investment. If you wash and heat style your hair daily or several times a week, a solid dryer is so worth the coin. This baby will only set you back by $51.

There are other fragrances and body care products marked down to incredible prices during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack. You may have to root through the site and in stores. Most sales are final and be sure to read the fine print when shopping. But most importantly — go ahead and update your beauty stash.