It's sale season. While you might be left with a wiped out wallet, your wardrobe will be absolutely wonderful and well-stocked with classic and trendy pieces. Nordstrom's 2019 Anniversary Sale officially kicks off on July 19 and runs through August 4. Nordstrom card members get early access to the sale beginning July 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The sale includes fashion and beauty items, and given Nordstrom's rich assortment of products and brands in both categories, you'll definitely want to plan ahead. The sheer volume of things on sale might feel a bit overwhelming at first. But don't stress. You and your closet have got this.

Nordstrom just dropped the anniversary sale catalog online. It lays out what items are on sale, along with their majorly discounted prices. It also offers plenty of inspiration for creating entire looks, as well suggestions on how to draft an outfit around the pieces you shop. It's basically a fall style inspo guide.

The greatest irony of the Nordstrom 2019 Anniversary Sale is that you can totally go broke all while saving lots of loot. There are so many gorgeous clothes from high-end designers offered at major deals. You will find yourself faced with a lot of difficult choices to make when browsing the Nordstrom site.

Brands participating in this massive sale include Marc Jacobs, Sam Edelman, All Saints, Steve Madden, Coach, Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Topshop, and many more. The sale also encompasses everything from dresses to pants to tops to bags to shoes to earrings. You can totally build an entire fall wardrobe via this sale.

Below are nine key things to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Please note this items won't be available on the site at the sale prices until next week — unless you are granted early access.

1. Marc Jacobs Bag

A bold, gold, and leather Marc Jacobs crossbody will add a pop of color to any ensemble while keeping all of your values safely stored.

2. ASTR The Label Sweater

Sweater weather cannot get here fast enough when unique and geometric sweaters like this are on sale for less than $50. This one can be paired with jeans, a pencil skirt, or cropped pants.

3. Madewell Pants

These checked pants are exactly what your work wardrobe needs. If you stick to solid colors on the regular, allow these to be your gateway to experimenting with prints.

4. BP Dress

The '90s are back — if this plaid slip dress is any indication. It's less than $40 and can be worn in summer. Add layers, like a cardigan and boots, so that it lasts through fall.

5. Paige Hoxton Jeans

The sale allows you to invest in a quality pair of Paige jeans, which are marked down to just $140. You will live in them deep into winter. Imagine how cute these skinnies will look with booties or knee-highs?

6. Good American Good Flare Jeans

These '70s inspired jeans have so much throwback flare. They're also from Khloe Kardashian's denim and sportswear brand.

7. Steve Madden Boots

No fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of tough and chunky black boots. Steve Madden's buckled pair is under $90. They look just as great with skinny jeans as they do with floral dresses.

8. Adidas Originals Tee

A white tee with the instantly recognizable Adidas logo belongs in any closet. It's a layering essential that can be dressed up or down.

9. Vince Camuto Perforated Bootie

Booties with a stacked heel are legit the most fall thing you can wear. This perforated pair with a side zipper is so chic.

There are loads of other items on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. These are just a few of the best offerings, which serve as the building blocks of your closet.