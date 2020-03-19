Although Nordstrom's brick and mortar locations are closed nationwide for the next two weeks, shoppers can still score some serious deals online. Nordstrom's sitewide sale launched March 18, offering 25% off just about everything — including clearance items. A sale on top of a sale? Yes, please.

The retailer hasn’t given any indication about when the sale will actually wrap up, which means it could be ongoing for the next few weeks as we all adjust to our newly quarantined lives. Still, considering how much people look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale every year — and how quickly the most sought-after items sell out — you might want to take advantage of these deals sooner rather than later.

Of course, a sitewide sale requires a lot of scrolling. And while you may not have anything better to do at the moment than queue up another Netflix show or put away that laundry pile on your bed (guilty), searching for the best finds can be cumbersome. Fortunately, there's a curated list with editor's picks below just waiting for you to peruse.

Ahead, check out the best picks from Nordstrom’s sale. Deciding which ones to buy just may be the toughest decision you’ve had to make all week — aside from selecting which sweatpants to wear this morning, of course.

Just in time for Spring, this casual tee — in the perfect vibrant hue — will get plenty of wear in your warm-weather wardrobe.

Boho-chic, but a bit more elevated. This elegant top can be dressed down with denim, or you can take it up a notch with a sweeping maxi skirt.

It will be shorts season before we know it. Time to stock up on cutoffs that are ideal for everyday wear.

Everyone needs a go-to jumpsuit, and this one is sure to be your new favorite, just in time for spring.

The LBD is as classic as ever. This chic number comes complete with cap sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

La Mer. On sale. Need we say more?

Once it warms up, it will be time to stow away coats and jackets until the fall. But you’ll still need an easy cover-up for those breezy nights, and this oversized blazer does the trick.

Monochromatic fans may struggle with adding color to their wardrobes, but these vibrant sandals provide an easy way to brighten up any look.

Looking to perfect your smokey eye? Start with Tom Ford's smoldering eyeshadow quad.

Stay organized with this sleek faux leather travel wallet that will keep all your essentials in place.