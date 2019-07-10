Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until its launch date to appreciate the department store's deep savings. Nordstrom's 2019 Anniversary Sale begins on July 19 and runs through August 4, but there is a way that you can shop the sale before everyone else.

Nordstrom card members receive early access to Nordstrom's 2019 Anniversary Sale, with their sale starting on July 12 at 12:30 PM ET. Being a card member allows you to shop the sale a full week prior to the rest of the masses, ensuring that you get top pick of your favorite beauty items.

Not only will fan-favorite brands like Tom Ford, La Mer, and Charlotte Tilbury be on deep discount, but Nordstrom Beauty will feature hundreds of exclusive beauty sets that range across makeup, skincare, fragrance, and more. So getting a leg-up by starting your shopping a week before everyone else will help you nab deals without worrying about them selling out.

To become a card member is free, and you earn points three times faster than if you were just part of the Nordy Club. Not only will you get early access to the Anniversary Sale, but you will also get "First to Shop" access during Nordstrom's Clear the Rack sale. You will also receive $100 in Alterations Benefits.

You can apply for the card on Nordstrom.com. Once approved, you will be promoted to instant Insider status. The Insider is the second tier on Nordstrom's four-tier scale, and it is unlocked when you spend $500+ per year at Nordstrom. The statuses available are Member (spends $0 to $499 per year,) Insider (spends $500+ per year,) Influencer (spends $2,000+ per year,) and Ambassador (spends $5,000+ per year.)

You will also earn more points as a card member while shopping the Anniversary Sale: credit card members earn three points on the dollar, Nordy debit card members earn two points on the dollar, and the Nordy Club members that pay with cash, check, or a non-Nordstrom card get one point on the dollar.

Shoppers can also earn even more points during the Anniversary Sale by using their personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast. Insiders get one personal Double Points Day, Influencers get two Double Points Days, and Ambassadors get three.

If you enjoy shopping online more than stepping into a physical department store, then there is also a way to shop the sale online before anyone else. But you will need to have the proper status. Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors can shop online starting July 11, which is one day earlier than early access begins for everyone else. The rest of the card members can also shop online, but starting July 12.

Beauty lovers will also be happy to know that there will be an extra celebratory event just for beauty during the Anniversary Sale. On July 20, Nordstrom will hold a Beauty Bash event in all U.S. and Canada stores, featuring complimentary beauty consultations, applications, and a limited-edition Nordstrom tote with a $125 makeup purchase.

If you look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all year, then make sure that you're a card member to access savings before anyone else.