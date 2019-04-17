Now that the weather is getting warmer and it's time to put your parka coat away, you might be wondering what to wear during the changing season. Thanks to Nordstrom's 2019 Spring Sale, you won't have to go broke while updating your spring wardrobe. The sale is incredible because it offers up to 50% off on clothes, accessories, beauty, and home goods now through April 22. Not only can you splurge on some budget-friendly sandals, but you can also update your makeup to match your new summery look, all at a bargain.

The department store has lots to offer, especially considering it has brands like Topshop, J.Crew and Reformation on its floors. That means you can finally nab that one Topshop crop top you've been lusting over, at a fraction of the price. Not only can you indulge in Madewell jeans and Free People jumpsuits, but you can also invest in a few designer labels without having your credit card maxed out. Nordstrom also caries luxury brands like Prada and Kate Spade, which will also be part of the sale. There's lots to look forward to. To get you started on your wish list, below are some of the best picks.

Add a punch of floral to your wardrobe with the help of this wrap crop top from Topshop. The blouse's contrasting burgundy and yellow colors makes the shirt feel vintage, but its playful cropped silhouette makes the top feel young and fresh. It's available in sizes 0 to 14.

This Eliza J knit dress is an amazing sheath for spring. Its red and white stripes gives the dress a sporty edge, but its midi length makes the sheath feel feminine. It's available in sizes 1X to 3X

This jumpsuit is just the thing to jump-start your spring season, and the cute piece was made in Nordstrom's collaboration with well-known style blogger Gal Meets Glam. Its square neckline gives you a vintage look, and the mint color is sweet and preppy. It's available in sizes 00 to 20, as well as petite sizes.

Available in either red or black, this raincoat is chic enough to wear all spring long whether it's drizzling or not. It's available in sizes 1X to 3X.

Get one of Madewell's most popular pants for 40% off. These cropped pants are high waisted and mimic a mid-century look, but still feel modern. They are available in sizes 00 to 22W.

J.Crew is one of Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's favorite brands, so channel a duchess with the help of this Downtown Field Jacket. It's available in XXS to 3X.

Made by the brand 1901, this cropped jumpsuit is all southern charm. Styled with crisp folds and featuring a ruffled neckline, it's the perfect piece for your summer get-togethers.

Get your Kate Spade on while paying a fraction of the price. This cheerful pink and blue sweater is now 40% off and is available in sizes XXS to XXL.

Don't dawdle and hit up the Nordstrom Spring Sale while you have the chance. Your closet will thank you!