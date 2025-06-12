Emily Ratajkowski’s Micro Bikinis In Anguilla Will Give You Major Vacation Envy

Between A-listers like the Kardashian-Jenner family and Dua Lipa, there’s no shortage of idyllic summer vacation content to draw from. The reality TV clan, for example, always takes fans along with them on their luxe island getaways, including their trips to Bora Bora and Turks & Caicos, while the “Levitating” singer was traveling between Ibiza and Greece so much last year that she earned the moniker “Vacanza Queen.” Thankfully, summer 2025 is proving to be riddled with even more options for days off, especially with Emily Ratajkowski hopping on the travel content train.

On Wednesday, June 11, a few days after celebrating her birthday, the My Body author continued the occasion’s festivities by flying to Anguilla with her friends (and sharing pics via a photo dump). Between the micro bikinis she wore and the picturesque resort she stayed in, her trip is single-handedly making the Caribbean island a must-visit destination this summer.

EmRata’s Loud Luxury Micro Bikini

The supermodel made the most of her stay at Cap Juluca, a Belmond property hotel, lounging in the pool chairs and riding horses by the beach. As a surprise to virtually no one, she donned not one, not two, but several teeny bikinis. After all, she is a swimwear connoisseur, having launched her own spicy swim label, Inamorata, in 2017. Despite how scant her swimwear’s fabric was, her looks were utterly maximalist. Behold: her loud luxury set.

In one photo, Ratajkowski wore a classic triangle bikini, which was ruched close together for minimal coverage. Fashion girls can instantly recognize the pattern it was covered in: Burberry’s signature tartan print. Though fans couldn’t see what bottoms she partnered it with, one can assume there are matching undies hidden under her retro-inspired polka dot trousers.

More Slinky Swimsuits? You Got It

Elsewhere in the dump, Ratajkowski wore a matching set and little else. In a vivid shade of violet, she wore another triangle bikini top, tied criss-cross around the neck for a more cleavage-forward look. She paired it with a teal baseball cap bearing the hotel’s name, giving branded merch a chic upgrade.

Ratajkowski ventured off to the beach, of course. Instead of walking along the shore, toes buried in the sand, she rode a horse. For her equestrian moment, she wore a cropped silver metallic wrap top and lime green undergarments.

On the same trip, she also wore a plunging skirt set that included a glittery open-cleavage top and a tiny miniskirt. Both pieces were covered in teal-and-cream stripes, which contrasted her tartan-print bucket hat.

Boring looks on vacation will not be tolerated.