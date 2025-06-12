The chicest fashion girls know that wardrobes with an arsenal of designers are infinitely more interesting than those that lack variety. It’s why Sydney Sweeney always pulls from a bevy of labels. Take her recent Echo Valley press tour, for example. Thus far, with the help of her stylist Molly Dickson, the Anyone But You star strutted down red carpets in the likes of Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Oscar de la Renta, and even borrowed from the fashion archives, including Givenchy’s 1996 collection and Jean Paul Gaultier from the early 2000s. Despite having a slew of designers at her disposal, however, she always returns to Miu Miu.

Sydney’s Bedazzled Number

After repeatedly showing out in New York, Sweeney flew to London on Tuesday, June 10, for the European leg of her promo run. In one day, she’d already rocked three different looks. As a Miu Miu ambassador, she naturally used one of these style moments to slip into a sparkly showstopper from the label. In a shimmery, pearlescent hue, the column dress featured slinky straps and an ankle-length hem that expertly exposed her matching pointed-toe pumps.

The quasi-empire cut bodice featured intricacies across the bust, namely clear and pink crystals, beads, and rhinestones sewn to mimic flowers.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

To let the look shine — literally — she kept her glam on the more minimal side with subtle shadow, a touch of blush, and barely there gloss. As for her hair, Sweeney let it down in loose waves that let her chandelier earrings glimmer through.

A Match Made In Fashion Heaven

Though the Euphoria star has been wearing the brand for a while, Sweeney officially became a Miu Miu girl in 2022 when she was tapped to star in a campaign for the Wander, the It bag boasting a crescent shape and the label’s signature Matelassé weave.

Since then, the star has been rocking the brand to her high-profile events, often making headlines in the process. Remember last year when she rocked the no-pants trend at Paris Fashion Week and wore sparkly $5,800 underwear?

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

When Sweeney isn’t wearing the brand’s latest wares straight from runways, Miu Miu custom designs pieces for her. Her 2025 Met Ball gown, for instance, was a bespoke creation inspired by Jazz Age-era flapper styles. Peep the beaded fringe sleeves and generous keyhole cutout.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

So glam.