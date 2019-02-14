It's winter sale season. Retailers are reducing prices to move cold weather stock and make room for spring and summer styles. That means you benefit from these massively deep discounts. Nordstrom's Winter 2019 Sale runs from Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 24. Winter wardrobe pieces and multi-season items are up to 40 percent off.

The high fashion apparel that is offered on sale will blow your mind. There are leopard print coats, velvet jumpsuits, faux leather moto jackets, parkas, cashmere sweaters, jeans, fanny packs, sneakers, and much more. Participating brands include Rag & Bone, Madewell, The North Face, All Saints, Marc Jacobs, Leith, Halogen, and many others.

You can scoop up seasonal items that are marked down and will help you get through the rest of this winter's bitter chill and those chilly, early spring days. Or you can store purchases until next year. Whatever your plan, you are going to save money — and lots of it — while upgrading your closet.

If you've got some extra cash sitting in your bank account, why not splurge and treat yourself to a new sweater, jacket, or shoes? You deserve it.

Below are 19 items from Nordstrom's 2019 Winter Sale that you will want to incorporate into your wardrobe. There are dresses, jeans, bags, boots, and beyond. The sale includes prestige items marked down to nearly unheard of prices.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Please note some items will not reflect their discounted prices until the sale kicks off on Friday, Feb. 15.

1. J. Crew Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat

2. Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket

3. Nike NSW Air Hooded Sweatshirt Dress

4. Tommy Jeans TJW Denim Dungaree Dress

5. Madewell Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag

6. Leith Reversible Rib Sweater

7. Leith High Waist Split Hem Skinny Jeans

8. Eliza J Wrap Look Velvet Jumpsuit

9. The North Face Transarctic Mama Down Parka

10. See By Chloe Glyn Espadrille

11. All Saints Nancy Leather Shoulder Bag

12. Marc Jacobs Hip Shot Convertible Crossbody Bag

13. Lewit Mix Cable Wool & Cashmere Sweater

14. Rag & Bone Army High Top Sneaker

15. Kate Spade New York Vivian Genuine Calf Hair Pump

16. Alo Haze Funnel Neck Sweatshirt

17. All Saints Studded Leather Belt Bag

18. Halogen Hooded Coat

19. Halogen Faux Shearling Coat

There are plenty of other items available via the Nordstrom Winter 2019 Sale. Stock up in style.