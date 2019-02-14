Nordstrom's Winter 2019 Sale Will Give You Up To 40% Off Sweaters & Jeans
It's winter sale season. Retailers are reducing prices to move cold weather stock and make room for spring and summer styles. That means you benefit from these massively deep discounts. Nordstrom's Winter 2019 Sale runs from Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 24. Winter wardrobe pieces and multi-season items are up to 40 percent off.
The high fashion apparel that is offered on sale will blow your mind. There are leopard print coats, velvet jumpsuits, faux leather moto jackets, parkas, cashmere sweaters, jeans, fanny packs, sneakers, and much more. Participating brands include Rag & Bone, Madewell, The North Face, All Saints, Marc Jacobs, Leith, Halogen, and many others.
You can scoop up seasonal items that are marked down and will help you get through the rest of this winter's bitter chill and those chilly, early spring days. Or you can store purchases until next year. Whatever your plan, you are going to save money — and lots of it — while upgrading your closet.
If you've got some extra cash sitting in your bank account, why not splurge and treat yourself to a new sweater, jacket, or shoes? You deserve it.
Below are 19 items from Nordstrom's 2019 Winter Sale that you will want to incorporate into your wardrobe. There are dresses, jeans, bags, boots, and beyond. The sale includes prestige items marked down to nearly unheard of prices.
Please note some items will not reflect their discounted prices until the sale kicks off on Friday, Feb. 15.
1. J. Crew Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat
It's not a coat. It's a glam diva statement.
2. Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
You'd NEVER know this is faux. The zippers and the fabric have such an authentic vibe. You can wear it more than half the year, too.
3. Nike NSW Air Hooded Sweatshirt Dress
Is it a hoodie or a dress? It's both. Wear it with bare legs and slides or with leggings and slides since it's THAT versatile.
4. Tommy Jeans TJW Denim Dungaree Dress
A denim overalls dress is just the cool, hip piece your closet needs.
5. Madewell Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag
Wear this leopard print crossbody with a monochromatic ensemble and it'll be just the high fashion kick it needs.
6. Leith Reversible Rib Sweater
What a pop of color to get you in the mood for spring. The plus version goes up to size 4X.
7. Leith High Waist Split Hem Skinny Jeans
Deconstructed hems remain THE denim trend. This pair is shredded and will show off the booties with which you wear them. This shape goes up to size 16.
8. Eliza J Wrap Look Velvet Jumpsuit
Channel the '70s with this wide-legged, velvet pantsuit.
9. The North Face Transarctic Mama Down Parka
While you might be thinking ahead about bikinis and warm weather ATM, why not grab this parka for next year? That fur-trimmed hood is everything.
10. See By Chloe Glyn Espadrille
Don't these espadrilles look like something Meghan Markle would adore? These ankle strappies are less than $105.
11. All Saints Nancy Leather Shoulder Bag
The details define this leather bag. Who knew a paperclip could be so chic?
12. Marc Jacobs Hip Shot Convertible Crossbody Bag
Fanny packs are bold and good. Neon green fanny packs are bold and better. Marc Jacobs fanny packs are the boldest and the best.
13. Lewit Mix Cable Wool & Cashmere Sweater
A bright pop of blue, via a fuzzy, warm sweater, will get you through the home stretch of winter doldrums.
14. Rag & Bone Army High Top Sneaker
Metallic x fuzzy kicks? These are too cute NOT to buy.
15. Kate Spade New York Vivian Genuine Calf Hair Pump
Pumps are a closet classic. The leopard print adds a little edge.
16. Alo Haze Funnel Neck Sweatshirt
Warm,. Cozy. Cute. Less than $55. This top ticks off all the style boxes.
17. All Saints Studded Leather Belt Bag
You can wear it as a sling across your torso so it becomes a jewelry-like accessory.
18. Halogen Hooded Coat
Meet your perfect transition coat — it can take you from cold to warmer weather. Function meets fashion here.
19. Halogen Faux Shearling Coat
Winter white all the way. This chic coat is so sophisticated and is something you will wear for years. It goes up to XXL and is less than $150. What a steal.
There are plenty of other items available via the Nordstrom Winter 2019 Sale. Stock up in style.