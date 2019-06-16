The cousins who party together, stay together. Over the weekend, North West and Penelope Disick had a Candy Land-themed birthday, and the photos show that these two love sharing their big day. On Saturday, June 15, North celebrated her sixth birthday while her cousin Penelope rang in her seventh birthday, which officially takes place next month. Last year, North and Penelope invited guests to a unicorn-themed party, but this year they took things to the next level by creating an actual Candy Land for their guests.

This year, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian each posted updates from the board game-focused festivities on their Instagram Stories. Kourtney wrote, "Welcome to Candy Land" before showing off the totally decked out birthday scene at her house. On Kim's Story she declared, "Candy Land is the theme of today, guys, for North's party."

In typical Kar-Jenner tradition, the party was a full-blown fantasy complete with balloons, a Mister Softee ice cream truck, and the words "Happy B-Day Penelope and North" spelled out in various candies. Plus, true to the theme, a real-life replica of the classic board game was recreated in Kourt's backyard. In Kim's Stories, landmarks from the game including "Lollipop Woods" can be spotted.

Several family members showed up to celebrate N & P, including Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Kris Jenner, who can be seen holding Chicago in her arms during one of Kim's Stories.

For a party as high-profile as North and Penelope's, the birthday girls had to dress up. Kim revealed on her Instagram that North had wanted to match her bright orange eye shadow and hair accessories with Kim. Both Penelope and North wore candy-adorned outfits.

Like the brightly-colored outfits, guests at the event were treated to a variety of rainbow treats. Kim's Instagram Stories revealed donuts, Rice Krispie pops, and matching unicorn cakes. Both Kourt and Kim showed off the sweet surprise in their daughter's cakes. When cut into, each cake spilled out candy and sprinkles.

Earlier that day, Kim posted a touching series of mother-daughter photos of herself and North on Instagram in honor of her oldest daughter's birthday. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Guests, including Kim K bff Larsa Pippen and her daughter, could partake in a variety of birthday bash activities. Kim herself posted a video of her next to the Mister Softee truck. She can be heard saying, "Mister Softee is here and mine already melted but I'm in heaven." (Can we please be 7 again?!!)

North and Penelope may be in the thick of elementary school, but they're already kind of experts when it comes to tricked-out birthdays. In 2017, the girls had a Moana-themed birthday, and in 2016 N&P celebrated with a mermaid-focused bash.

The envy for a birthday as boujee as this is real. Knowing Penelope and North's birthday track record, who knows what next year's theme will be. An even more important question: how high are the stakes for their Sweet Sixteens?